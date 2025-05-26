Meghan Markle's controversial Vogue cover demands from 2022 unveiled

Meghan Markle reportedly made extremely inappropriate demands from her controversial 2022 Vogue magazine cover's editor, Edward Enninful.
The Duchess of Sussex and her former pal and the editor of the Vogue's cover were involved in a fallout when Prince Harry's life partner expressed her desire to emerge on the cover.
According to a report by Page Six, an insider recently revealed that the reason behind the rift was the former actress' 'impossible list of demands" from the former editor.
However, Meghan and Edward initially planned for her to feature in the United Kingdom Vogue September 2022 issue, therefore her alleged requests missed the opportunity from her.
The tipster added, "Meghan asked for control over [the] photographer, writer, final edit, photos, cover lines, and wanted a global issue."
As per the source, the only US celebrity who appeared on both US and UK Vogue covers is Adele, who emerged on the major covers of the magazine in November 2021.
Meghan Markle's fall out with Vogue editor:
The insider claimed that the desperate Meghan set up a personal Zoom call with the current editor of the Vogue, Anna Wintour, to secure her global cover position.
"Anna wasn't interested," the tipster told the publication before adding, "Meghan asked for a Zoom with her to reconsider, and Anna did it to be polite."
As of now, neither Meghan Markle nor Edward Enninful has reacted to these reports.