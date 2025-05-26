Sci-Tech

Spotify new update to include an app with ‘Jam’ support

With Spotify Jam on Android Auto, experience of listening to music will become exciting

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 26, 2025

Spotify has announced the expansion of its collaborative features by bringing “Spotify Jam” into the Android Auto system.

The music streaming platform revealed that the experience will come live on the vehicle infotainment screen.

Announced at the Google I/O 2025 event, Google described a number of important updates to the Android Auto platform, including Gemini AI integration and the addition of new media templates for app developers.

This new template lets applications like Spotify bring the Jam feature into the car, both using Android Auto and systems with Google built-in.

Spotify Jam into Android Auto

With this new feature, users will be able to start or join the Spotify Jam session directly from the car screen via QR code scanning.

After joining, the shared playlist can be controlled via mobile phone, allowing each passenger to contribute to selecting the song without the need to touch the vehicle's main screen.

According to the company, this Spotify Jam feature is made possible due to the latest Media Playback template, which allows the appearance of Now Playing' in vehicles with custom interactions.

With the combination of these two templates, application developers can now replicate user experiences like those on mobile phones directly in the car.

In addition to Spotify Jam, the Alphabet-owned tech giant is also testing other new features on Android Auto, including the ability to stream videos and run browser apps.

Spotify new update to include an app with ‘Jam’ support

With Spotify Jam on Android Auto, the experience of listening to music together on the trip has now become more exciting, personal, and safe without having to fight for song control or depending on just one device.

Android 16-based HyperOS 3 likely to launch soon with Xiaomi 16
Android 16-based HyperOS 3 likely to launch soon with Xiaomi 16
HyperOS 3 is likely to equip enhanced capabilities, and more to provide better experience
Google Veo 3 now available in more countries: What’s inside
Google Veo 3 now available in more countries: What’s inside
This tier will get maximum rate limit for Veo 3 AI model and daily refreshes
How Google's AI tools redefine shopping and Content Creation?
How Google's AI tools redefine shopping and Content Creation?
Google's brand-new AI features are changing the game of online shopping and influencers world
Canva down worldwide: Users unable to access projects
Canva down worldwide: Users unable to access projects
Canva announces engineering team is actively working to resolve outage
Optus CEO makes surprising admission about AI use in telecoms
Optus CEO makes surprising admission about AI use in telecoms
AI to be used in helping customers and not replacing human work force says Optus new CEO
Elon Musk praises Google DeepMind's flagship Veo 3 AI video model
Elon Musk praises Google DeepMind's flagship Veo 3 AI video model
Veo 3 not only generates high-resolution, cinematic-quality visuals but it also integrates realistic audio
Elon Musk's X restored after outage hit US users
Elon Musk's X restored after outage hit US users
Elon Musk announced to refocus on Tesla, X 24/7 after widespread outage hits microblogging site
Google App launches 'Activity' tab for Android users: What’s inside
Google App launches 'Activity' tab for Android users: What’s inside
Google’s “Activity” tab aims to give space where users can stay on top of their digital footprints
Nvidia plans to release cheap AI chips for China: What’s inside
Nvidia plans to release cheap AI chips for China: What’s inside
Lower price reflects its weaker specifications and simpler manufacturing requirements, Reuters claim
X down again: Thousands struggle to load posts amid global glitch
X down again: Thousands struggle to load posts amid global glitch
The problem is affecting the main website, the mobile app and the XPro version as well
Instagram new update offers enhanced features for DMs
Instagram new update offers enhanced features for DMs
Instagram's new features aims to provide improved usage experience, competing with rivals
WhatsApp new update likely to launch soon: What’s inside
WhatsApp new update likely to launch soon: What’s inside
This level of customisation is ideal for professionals, students, and more, looking to manage their chats