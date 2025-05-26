Spotify new update to include an app with ‘Jam’ support

Spotify has announced the expansion of its collaborative features by bringing “Spotify Jam” into the Android Auto system.
The music streaming platform revealed that the experience will come live on the vehicle infotainment screen.
Announced at the Google I/O 2025 event, Google described a number of important updates to the Android Auto platform, including Gemini AI integration and the addition of new media templates for app developers.
This new template lets applications like Spotify bring the Jam feature into the car, both using Android Auto and systems with Google built-in.
Spotify Jam into Android Auto
With this new feature, users will be able to start or join the Spotify Jam session directly from the car screen via QR code scanning.
After joining, the shared playlist can be controlled via mobile phone, allowing each passenger to contribute to selecting the song without the need to touch the vehicle's main screen.
According to the company, this Spotify Jam feature is made possible due to the latest Media Playback template, which allows the appearance of Now Playing' in vehicles with custom interactions.
With the combination of these two templates, application developers can now replicate user experiences like those on mobile phones directly in the car.
In addition to Spotify Jam, the Alphabet-owned tech giant is also testing other new features on Android Auto, including the ability to stream videos and run browser apps.
With Spotify Jam on Android Auto, the experience of listening to music together on the trip has now become more exciting, personal, and safe without having to fight for song control or depending on just one device.