Royal

Royal Family appears on Palace balcony to celebrate King Frederik’s birthday

Denmark’s King Frederik X fulfils major royal tradition as he celebrates his 57th birthday

King Frederik holds a special place in the hearts of his people!

To fulfil a major royal tradition, the King of Denmark made a delightful appearance on the balcony of Amalienborg Palace with the Royal Family.

Taking to Instagram on the Moanrch’s special day, the Royals shared that Frederik fulfiled a long-standing tradition by making a balcony appearance to receive the jubiliant cheers from fans and watch the March of Honor.

Joining him on the balcony were his mother, Queen Margrethe, wife Mary, and his three children: Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent, and Princess Josephine.

Meanwhile, Crown Prince Christian was missing from the frame as he is currently on his military service.

Danish Royal Family on Amalienborg Palace balcony to mark King Frederiks 57th birthday
Danish Royal Family on Amalienborg Palace balcony to mark King Frederik's 57th birthday

“When the clock struck 12:00, the birthday boy of the day, His Majesty the King, stepped onto the balcony of Frederik VIII's Palace in Amalienborg and waved to the crowd at the castle square along with his family,” captioned the Royals.

They added, “It is an old tradition that the regent is celebrated on his birthday with a balcony scene in connection with the big changing of the guard - so today on the King's 57th birthday.”

In a clip posted by the Danish Royal Family, King Frederik can be seen making a beaming appearance on the balcony, which was followed by several shots that showcased young royal fans gathered outside the Palace to wish His Majesty a delightful birthday.

The video also featured the Royal Life Guards Band performing a salute march for the Monarch.

King Frederik receives joyful cheers from fans on his 57th birthday


About King Frederik X:

Frederik X, born on May 26, 1968, is the King of Denmark, who ascended the throne on January 14, 2024, after his mother, Queen Margrethe II’s abdication.

He is married to Queen Mary and has four children – Crown Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent, and Princess Josephine.

