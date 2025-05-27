Royal

King Charles opens Canada's 45th Parliament with historic throne speech

The 76-year-old monarch and his life partner arrived in Canada earlier this week

King Charles created history with an iconic throne speech during the opening ceremony of Canada’s 45th Parliament.

The Royal Family turned to its official Instagram handle on Tuesday, May 27th, to share the exclusive photos before his spectacular speech.

"The King, as Head of State, has officially opened Canada’s 45th Parliament. Le Roi, en tant que chef de l’État, a officiellement ouvert la 45e législature du Canada. Head to royal.uk (link in bio) to read the Speech from the Throne," the caption stated.

During His Majesty's first Canadian visit alongside his wife, Queen Camilla, as sovereign, the 76-year-old monarch delivered an iconic speech from the throne.

On the second day of his official state visit to Canada, the King as Head of State, opened Canada's 45th Parliament.

Before Charles, the Canadian Parliament was officially opened by the late Queen Elizabeth II in 1957.

Their Majesties were carried by horse-drawn State Landau to the Senate of Canada Building, which was accompanied by 28 horses, 14 before and 14 after processing down Wellington Street.

Canada's Prime Minister, Mark Carney, and Mrs. Fox Carney greeted the Royal couple upon their arrival at the Senate building.

King Charles delivers historical speech at the opening ceremony of Canada's Parliament:

In his speech, Charles talked about the Canadian sense of national pride, unity, and hope, while highlighting the importance of community cultures.

King Charles and Queen Camilla arrived in Canada on Monday, May 26th, to mark their first state visit as monarch. 

