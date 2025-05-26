Royal

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make strategic move after upsetting poll results

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex received a negative poll results earlier this month

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, seemingly made a strategic move to improve their public image, particularly after upsetting poll results.

The Duke and Sussex, who received 27 percent of supporters in the latest polling results, turned to the British media to "protect" their public image.

Charlotte Griffiths, the editor at Large of the Mail Online, revealed over the weekend that the British media is set to provide a "shield" of protection to Harry and Meghan after they experienced disturbing polling results. 

"So apparently Harry has looked at the latest polls that put him down at 27 percent, and he's upset by it. A source close to him told me that he's realized there's nowhere to go but up," Charlotte noted. 

The spokesperson added, "So what he's done is he's decided what hasn't been working. And that's the US, Hollywood PR agents. Just anything Hollywood and American hasn't worked for him."

She further claimed that this structure of the British media protected the Duke from reading the British tabloids. 

On the other hand, Charlotte stated that Meghan still needed protection as she barely reads British tabloids and does not engage herself in the British media.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle receive the upsetting results in the YouGov survey: 

For those unaware, a new survey was conducted by YouGov earlier this month, where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle received only 20 percent of the British public approved of Meghan positively, while 65 percent of people polled negatively.

Meanwhile, Prince William, the next in line to the British throne, received a 75 percent positive rating among the British people. 

Royal Family appears on Palace balcony to celebrate King Frederik’s birthday
Royal Family appears on Palace balcony to celebrate King Frederik’s birthday
Denmark’s King Frederik X fulfils major royal tradition as he celebrates his 57th birthday
Meghan Markle's controversial Vogue cover demands from 2022 unveiled
Meghan Markle's controversial Vogue cover demands from 2022 unveiled
The Duchess of Sussex was involved in a feud with Vogue magazine editor, Edward Enninful, in 2022
Queen Rania gushes over Princess Salma, Prince Hashem: ‘My loves’
Queen Rania gushes over Princess Salma, Prince Hashem: ‘My loves’
The Jordanian Queen Consort shares rare photograph of kids, Princess Salma and Prince Hashem, in new post
King Charles cancer treatment amid Canada trip: Palace source gives big update
King Charles cancer treatment amid Canada trip: Palace source gives big update
Buckingham Palace source issues important update on King Charles cancer amid Canada trip
Princess Diana’s heartfelt prediction about Prince William comes true after decades
Princess Diana’s heartfelt prediction about Prince William comes true after decades
The late Princess of Wales made toughing prediction about her firstborn, Prince William before passing
King Charles excitedly leaves London for two-day Canada visit with Camilla
King Charles excitedly leaves London for two-day Canada visit with Camilla
Buckingham Palace releases King Charles beaming video from UK airport ahead of historic Canada tour
King Felipe resumes royal duties after marking Princess Sofía’s huge milestone
King Felipe resumes royal duties after marking Princess Sofía’s huge milestone
The Spanish Monarch recently celebrated his younger daughter, Princess Infanta Sofía’s graduation ceremony in the UK
King Charles reminisces previous Canada tours ahead of state visit
King Charles reminisces previous Canada tours ahead of state visit
King Charles III and Queen Camilla are set to kick off two-day Canada state visit
Meghan Markle wins hearts with sweet hand-written note to flight attendants
Meghan Markle wins hearts with sweet hand-written note to flight attendants
The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle spreads delight among airline crew with her heartfelt gesture
Prince Harry, Meghan marked 7 years of marriage with intimate Arizona getaway
Prince Harry, Meghan marked 7 years of marriage with intimate Arizona getaway
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary with a romantic getaway
Queen Rania breaks silence on health scare after Royal Family celebration
Queen Rania breaks silence on health scare after Royal Family celebration
Queen Rania forced to skip Jordan's 79th Independence Day celebration with King Abdullah
Princess Ariane marks big career milestone alongside Queen Máxima, King Willem
Princess Ariane marks big career milestone alongside Queen Máxima, King Willem
Queen Máxima and King Willem-Alexander celebrated Princess Ariane milestone moment