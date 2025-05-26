Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make strategic move after upsetting poll results

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, seemingly made a strategic move to improve their public image, particularly after upsetting poll results.
The Duke and Sussex, who received 27 percent of supporters in the latest polling results, turned to the British media to "protect" their public image.
Charlotte Griffiths, the editor at Large of the Mail Online, revealed over the weekend that the British media is set to provide a "shield" of protection to Harry and Meghan after they experienced disturbing polling results.
"So apparently Harry has looked at the latest polls that put him down at 27 percent, and he's upset by it. A source close to him told me that he's realized there's nowhere to go but up," Charlotte noted.
The spokesperson added, "So what he's done is he's decided what hasn't been working. And that's the US, Hollywood PR agents. Just anything Hollywood and American hasn't worked for him."
She further claimed that this structure of the British media protected the Duke from reading the British tabloids.
On the other hand, Charlotte stated that Meghan still needed protection as she barely reads British tabloids and does not engage herself in the British media.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle receive the upsetting results in the YouGov survey:
For those unaware, a new survey was conducted by YouGov earlier this month, where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle received only 20 percent of the British public approved of Meghan positively, while 65 percent of people polled negatively.
Meanwhile, Prince William, the next in line to the British throne, received a 75 percent positive rating among the British people.