Here’s why MGK walked AMAs Red Carpet but skipped main event

Machine Gun Kelly made headlines at the 2025 American Music Awards after he briefly appeared on the red carpet only to leave before the show began.
While walking at the 2025 AMAs red carpet the Home rapper took a moment to pose for a few photos before leaving ahead of the Las Vegas-based awards show.
According to the reports, MGK made a short appearance because he had to go home to take care of his 2-month-old daughter, whom he shares with Megan Fox.
Speaking with E! News, the Rap Devil shared an update on the baby girl, telling the outlet, "she's great."
"She has a little bit of a fever, so I'm gonna just walk the carpet and go back, you know what I mean, and handle my business," he explained. "Give her my pheromones, and let her heal up."
The artist added, "I was born to be a dad. Yeah, it's my purpose."
Notably, MGK also has a 15-year-old daughter Casie with ex Emma Cannon.
It is reported that MGK was set to present one of the awards during this year's AMAs at the luxury resort Fontainebleau Las Vegas.
MGK and Megan Fox baby:
To note, MGK and Fox, 39, welcomed their daughter in March after the couple announced the split.
"She’s finally here!! our little celestial seed," he captioned the Instagram announcing her arrival on March 27, which featured a black and white video holding the baby's fingers and stroking them.