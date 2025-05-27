King Charles, Queen Camilla receive heartfelt welcome in Ottawa

King Charles III and Queen Camilla have arrived in Canada to highlight the country's sovereignty amid tensions with the US.
The two-day visit began on Monday with grand spectacle, including a welcoming ceremony for the King and Queen at the airport, a street hockey puck drop and a ceremonial tree planting.
Prime Minister Mark Carney shared in a statement, "The Royal Visit is a reminder of the bond between Canada and the Crown – one forged over generations, shaped by shared histories, and grounded in common values."
How King Charles and Queen Camilla visit to Canada begin?
Charles and Camilla arrived in Ottawa at around 13:15 local time and were welcomed by members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the Canadian Armed Forces.
For their arrival, the King was dressed in a well-fitted grey suit with a red-patterned tie, while the Queen donned a light pink ensemble.
The highlight of her outfit was a diamond maple leaf brooch, which was a gift by King George VI to Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother in 1939.
Queen Elizabeth II inherited the brooch, which has been loaned to other royals including Camilla and Princess of Wales.
Along with meeting with government officials, the Royal also met national indigenous leaders, including leaders of First Nations, Métis and Inuit communities, who have close relation with the crown.
At the airport, the Queen was given a bouquet of flowers, while she and the King were greeted by school groups from Ontario and Quebec.
According to the Royal Family Instagram, some of the students present are participant in the Duke of Edinburgh Award Programme, a global youth initiative launched by the late Prince Phillip in 1956.