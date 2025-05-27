Entertainment

Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial: Defence requests to ignore Kid Cudi testimony

American rapper Kid Cudi dated Sean 'Diddy' Combs' ex Casandra 'Cassie' Ventura in 2011

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 27, 2025

Sean 'Diddy Combs' defence has asked court to dismissed Kid Cudi testimony as it's give way to bias and unfair play.

As reported by PEOPLE, Diddy' defence team is requesting for Kid Cudi's testimony about the destruction of the rapper's Porche to be removed from the official records.

According to police reports, the car was set on fire by "incendiary device" in 2012 and the incident was confirmed by Kid Cudi – whose real name is Scott Mescudi – in 2023.

On May 22, the ninth day of Combs' ongoing trial, Mescudi testified that a Molotov cocktail destroyed his Porsche.

What prompted the car explosion incident?

The incident took place after Combs' ex Casandra "Cassie" Ventura and Cudi dated on-and-off again in 2011, when her relationship with Diddy, which ended in 2018, was not going well.

Cassie previously testified that Diddy became jealous after finding about her romantic affiliation and allegedly threatened to have Kid Cudi's car to blown up.

The 41-year-old rapper claimed that the music mogul was "lying," when he showed indifference about the car explosion during a meeting at the Soho House in Los Angeles with Cassie.

In the latest update of the trial, the defence is asking for his testimony to be struck because "witness generally cannot testify that in his opinion, a declarant was lying when making a statement."

Diddy' team claimed that Mescudi's testimony was "mere speculation" and can cause "unfair prejudice" against the disgraced rapper.

The Bad Boy Records founder is currently facing charges of racketeering, sex trafficking, and prostitution, all of which he has denied.

Here’s why MGK walked AMAs Red Carpet but skipped main event
Here’s why MGK walked AMAs Red Carpet but skipped main event
'Home' rapper took a moment to pose for a few photos before leaving ahead of AMAs 2025 show
Anne Hathaway shows loyal support for her team amid intense NBA playoffs
Anne Hathaway shows loyal support for her team amid intense NBA playoffs
The 'Interstellar' actress shared a lighthearted video clip to cheer on for her beloved basketball team
Miley Cyrus spills on shocking medical condition behind her hoarse voice
Miley Cyrus spills on shocking medical condition behind her hoarse voice
The ‘More to Lose’ hitmaker reveals a surprising health issue which gives her voice a raspy tone
Jennifer Lopez set to own AMAs stage after heartbreaking year with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez set to own AMAs stage after heartbreaking year with Ben Affleck
The 'Unstoppable' star made a triumphant comeback at the 2025 American Music Awards earlier this week
Leonardo DiCaprio's uncomfortable encounter with Lauren Sánchez sparks buzz
Leonardo DiCaprio's uncomfortable encounter with Lauren Sánchez sparks buzz
The 'Titanic' alum and Jeff Bezos' fiancée, Lauren Sánchez, attended the amfAR Gala last week
Jennifer Garner labels ex Ben Affleck her 'brother' ahead of John Miller wedding
Jennifer Garner labels ex Ben Affleck her 'brother' ahead of John Miller wedding
The 'Elektra' starlet has reportedly banned 'clingy' Ben Affleck from her upcoming wedding to boyfriend John Miller
Dua Lipa hints at glamourous car collab as she shares launch event snaps
Dua Lipa hints at glamourous car collab as she shares launch event snaps
The 'Training Season' crooner last performed in Paris for her ongoing third concert tour Radical Optimism
Kris Jenner showers love on Kourtney's ex Scott Disick on his 42nd birthday
Kris Jenner showers love on Kourtney's ex Scott Disick on his 42nd birthday
Kris Jenner's daughter Kourtney Kardashian was in a relationship with Scott Disick for 9 years
Marcel Ophuls French Oscar-winning filmmaker passes away at 97
Marcel Ophuls French Oscar-winning filmmaker passes away at 97
The popular documentary filmmaker died peacefully in France earlier this week
Peter David, author of ‘The Incredible Hulk’, passes away at 68
Peter David, author of ‘The Incredible Hulk’, passes away at 68
The late legendary comic book writer Peter David was acclaimed for writing ‘Aquaman’ and ‘The Incredible Hulk’
Chris Hemsworth gives hospital visit update amid tragic diagnosis
Chris Hemsworth gives hospital visit update amid tragic diagnosis
Chris Hemsworth was diagnosed with a rare health condition during 'Limitless' series filming
‘Last Of Us’ star hails Andrew Garfield for helping her after mom’s death
‘Last Of Us’ star hails Andrew Garfield for helping her after mom’s death
Andrew Garfield becomes source of inspiration for 'The Last Of Us’ star Kaitlyn Deve after her mother's death