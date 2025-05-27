Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial: Defence requests to ignore Kid Cudi testimony

Sean 'Diddy Combs' defence has asked court to dismissed Kid Cudi testimony as it's give way to bias and unfair play.
As reported by PEOPLE, Diddy' defence team is requesting for Kid Cudi's testimony about the destruction of the rapper's Porche to be removed from the official records.
According to police reports, the car was set on fire by "incendiary device" in 2012 and the incident was confirmed by Kid Cudi – whose real name is Scott Mescudi – in 2023.
On May 22, the ninth day of Combs' ongoing trial, Mescudi testified that a Molotov cocktail destroyed his Porsche.
What prompted the car explosion incident?
The incident took place after Combs' ex Casandra "Cassie" Ventura and Cudi dated on-and-off again in 2011, when her relationship with Diddy, which ended in 2018, was not going well.
Cassie previously testified that Diddy became jealous after finding about her romantic affiliation and allegedly threatened to have Kid Cudi's car to blown up.
The 41-year-old rapper claimed that the music mogul was "lying," when he showed indifference about the car explosion during a meeting at the Soho House in Los Angeles with Cassie.
In the latest update of the trial, the defence is asking for his testimony to be struck because "witness generally cannot testify that in his opinion, a declarant was lying when making a statement."
Diddy' team claimed that Mescudi's testimony was "mere speculation" and can cause "unfair prejudice" against the disgraced rapper.
The Bad Boy Records founder is currently facing charges of racketeering, sex trafficking, and prostitution, all of which he has denied.