Entertainment

Shakira's fans react to her shocking fall during Montreal show

Colombian superstar Shakira is currently on her seventh concert Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour

  • by Web Desk
  • |

Shakira had suffered an unexpected fall during her recent Montreal show.

During her May 20 gig, the Waka Waka hit-maker experienced a little mishap on stage at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec.

In a fan-captured clip, Shakira – who is currently in the middle of her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran tour – could be seen falling on stage during the performance of her classic track Whenever, Wherever.

After losing the balance and taking the fall, the 48-year-old singer stood up with grace and continued her performance, receiving cheers and applause from the fans.

Shakira's fans react to her shocking fall during Montreal show


Following the incident, she turned to her social media to post the clip of the fall, which she captioned in Spanish noting, "Because no one is saved from falls!"

Fans reaction to Shakira's Montreal fall

The incident was met with an enormous support from the fans on social media, who appreciated Shakira move to not take the fall seriously.

One X user commented on the viral video, "did it gracefully, and kept it classy."

While another noted, "oh the way she handled it like nothing happened…she is such a queen."

A third fan penned, "shakira fell, served floor work, and kept it moving, the stage belongs to her."

Shakira's Montreal fall is not the first mishap she had to experience on her tour.

In February, she had to cancel one of her shows in Peru after she was hospitalised for an "abdominal issue."

Shakira kicked off her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran Tour in Rio de Janerio on.

She is set to perform in cities including Boston,Toronto, Detroit, San Diego, Miami, Houston before concluding the North American leg of the tour on June 30, 2025 in San Francisco.

Billie Eilish makes history at American Music Awards
Billie Eilish makes history at American Music Awards
Billie Eilish breaks silence on becoming top winner at the 2025 American Music Awards
Jackie Chan makes surprising admission about stunt double in films
Jackie Chan makes surprising admission about stunt double in films
Hong Kong star Jackie Chan has paired up with Ralph Macchio and Ben Wang for upcoming 'Karate Kids: Legends'
Jennifer Lopez’s steamy kisses on dancers spark Tiffany Haddish’s funny comeback
Jennifer Lopez’s steamy kisses on dancers spark Tiffany Haddish’s funny comeback
'This Is Me…Now' singer performed 23 songs in six minutes, including her 2012 hit 'Dance Again'
Rod Stewart gets emotional as kids present him Lifetime Achievement Award
Rod Stewart gets emotional as kids present him Lifetime Achievement Award
Rod Stewart received a coveted honour at the 2025 American Music Awards
Taylor Swift slams 'Reputation' announcement rumours by skipping AMAs
Taylor Swift slams 'Reputation' announcement rumours by skipping AMAs
Taylor Swif disappoints fans by skipping the 2025 American Music Awards
Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial: Defence requests to ignore Kid Cudi testimony
Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial: Defence requests to ignore Kid Cudi testimony
American rapper Kid Cudi dated Sean 'Diddy' Combs' ex Casandra 'Cassie' Ventura in 2011
Here’s why MGK walked AMAs Red Carpet but skipped main event
Here’s why MGK walked AMAs Red Carpet but skipped main event
'Home' rapper took a moment to pose for a few photos before leaving ahead of AMAs 2025 show
Anne Hathaway shows loyal support for her team amid intense NBA playoffs
Anne Hathaway shows loyal support for her team amid intense NBA playoffs
The 'Interstellar' actress shared a lighthearted video clip to cheer on for her beloved basketball team
Miley Cyrus spills on shocking medical condition behind her hoarse voice
Miley Cyrus spills on shocking medical condition behind her hoarse voice
The ‘More to Lose’ hitmaker reveals a surprising health issue which gives her voice a raspy tone
Jennifer Lopez set to own AMAs stage after heartbreaking year with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez set to own AMAs stage after heartbreaking year with Ben Affleck
The 'Unstoppable' star made a triumphant comeback at the 2025 American Music Awards earlier this week
Leonardo DiCaprio's uncomfortable encounter with Lauren Sánchez sparks buzz
Leonardo DiCaprio's uncomfortable encounter with Lauren Sánchez sparks buzz
The 'Titanic' alum and Jeff Bezos' fiancée, Lauren Sánchez, attended the amfAR Gala last week
Jennifer Garner labels ex Ben Affleck her 'brother' ahead of John Miller wedding
Jennifer Garner labels ex Ben Affleck her 'brother' ahead of John Miller wedding
The 'Elektra' starlet has reportedly banned 'clingy' Ben Affleck from her upcoming wedding to boyfriend John Miller