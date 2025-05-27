Shakira's fans react to her shocking fall during Montreal show

Shakira had suffered an unexpected fall during her recent Montreal show.
During her May 20 gig, the Waka Waka hit-maker experienced a little mishap on stage at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec.
In a fan-captured clip, Shakira – who is currently in the middle of her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran tour – could be seen falling on stage during the performance of her classic track Whenever, Wherever.
After losing the balance and taking the fall, the 48-year-old singer stood up with grace and continued her performance, receiving cheers and applause from the fans.
Following the incident, she turned to her social media to post the clip of the fall, which she captioned in Spanish noting, "Because no one is saved from falls!"
Fans reaction to Shakira's Montreal fall
The incident was met with an enormous support from the fans on social media, who appreciated Shakira move to not take the fall seriously.
One X user commented on the viral video, "did it gracefully, and kept it classy."
While another noted, "oh the way she handled it like nothing happened…she is such a queen."
A third fan penned, "shakira fell, served floor work, and kept it moving, the stage belongs to her."
Shakira's Montreal fall is not the first mishap she had to experience on her tour.
In February, she had to cancel one of her shows in Peru after she was hospitalised for an "abdominal issue."
Shakira kicked off her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran Tour in Rio de Janerio on.
She is set to perform in cities including Boston,Toronto, Detroit, San Diego, Miami, Houston before concluding the North American leg of the tour on June 30, 2025 in San Francisco.