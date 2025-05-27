Taylor Swift slams 'Reputation' announcement rumours by skipping AMAs

Taylor Swift has slammed down Reputation announcement speculations by skipping the 2025 American Music Awards.
The Love Story crooner was rumoured to make a major announcement during the quad show.
Swifties were expecting her to announce the upcoming release of the most-awaited album Reputation (Taylor's Version).
Since Taylor did not win any award, she did not attend the star-studded event. Some stars are notified earlier about their win as they sent in taped video messages to accept awards.
Her absence from the AMAs comes after she released a brand new version of Look What You Made Me Do in the latest episode of Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale.
The Grammy winner’s hit single from her sixth album has been fully re-recorded ahead of upcoming Reputation (Taylor’s Version) and was premiered in season 6, episode nine of the dystopian fiction.
Taylor Swift makes Justin Baldoni drop subpoena amid Blake lawsuit:
Taylor Swift was mention in Blake Lively's In Ends with Us legal case this year and Justin Baldoni’s lawyer served her with a subpoena to come as a witness during the trial, a move that was turned down by the pop icon’s spokesperson.
A few days ago, media outlets reported that the American director has “withdrawn their harassing subpoenas to Taylor Swift and her law firm.”