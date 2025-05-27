Royal

King Charles extends congratulations to Romania's new president Nicușor Dan

King Charles and Queen Camilla sent heartfelt congratulations to the Romanian president Nicușor Dan in personal message

King Charles III has extended heartiest congratulations to the newly elected president of Romania, Nicușor Dan.

His majesty and his wife Queen Camilla are currently on a state visit to Canada yet they managed to wish the Romanian leader on his new election as the president.

As reported by Romania Insider, on Monday, May 26, the monarch's letter was personally handed to the new Romanian leader by British ambassador Giles Portman.

King's letter, in which he stressed on the need for unity in addressing common challenges and also highlighted other challenges such as war in Ukraine and climate change was shared on the social media account of the British Embassy to Bucharest.

"Dear Mr. President, my wife and I would like to extend our warmest congratulations to you on your election as President of Romania," King Charles wrote.

He continued, "Your tenure starts during a period of great uncertainty in Europe and in the world. Together, we face many challenges, from countering climate change and protecting Nature, to ending the terrible conflict in Ukraine," reads the letter."

In his letter Charles also recalled his previous meeting with Nicușor at the Romexpo Centre in Bucharest in 2022, when the now-president was serving as mayor of the capital.

The British monarch also expressed that the relationship between the two countries would continue to grow under Nicusor’s leadership. 

Charles also highlighted their shared commitment to supporting Ukraine and maintaining regional stability.

King Charles and Queen Camilla's two-day trip to Canada began on Monday, May ,

