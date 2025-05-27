Jackie Chan makes surprising admission about stunt double in films

Jackie Chan has opened up about the return of the Karate Kid and what it means to be an action star in his 70's.
During the interview with the Independent, Ben Wang, the new face of the Karate Kid franchise gushed over Jackie, noting that the week the legend showed up on the set was referred to as the "Jackie Week."
The Drunken Master actor's character, Mr. Han, first trained Jaden Smith in 2010's China-set Karate Kid reboot.
The upcoming part, Karate Kid: Legends, will witness Jackie uniting with Ralph Macchio, from the original 1980's action trilogy.
Jackie Chan and action films
Jackie Chan's success came from his action project in the 1980's in Hong Kong and the US in late 1990's and 2000's through hits including Shanghai Noon and Rush Hour.
Throughout his career, Jackie has made his name for daring stunt work, however in 2012 he claimed he was stepping back from action movies to take care of his body.
In the interview, Jackie shared that Legends is "not too violent," explaining, "In this movie, when you fight, it's like dancing. It's not like Police Story, where you're running over cars."
Talking about his past performances, the 71-year-old actor noted, "One day, I [could] do a triple kick. Later on, I do a double kick. Now, I only do one kick."
"If I have to jump off a building, sorry – I need a [stunt] double now, But if it's just a normal fighting, I do it myself. It's easy for me. You know, roll over, a couple of punches – easy," Jackie added.
About Karate Kid: Legends
The story is about Li Fong, played by Ben, who moved to New York City with his widowed mother, and finds mentorship in the form of Jackie and Ralph, following a similar formula of the previous films in the franchise.
Karate Kid: Legends is slated to be released in the US cinemas on May 30, 2025.