Entertainment

Jackie Chan makes surprising admission about stunt double in films

Hong Kong star Jackie Chan has paired up with Ralph Macchio and Ben Wang for upcoming 'Karate Kids: Legends'

  • by Web Desk
  • |

Jackie Chan has opened up about the return of the Karate Kid and what it means to be an action star in his 70's.

During the interview with the Independent, Ben Wang, the new face of the Karate Kid franchise gushed over Jackie, noting that the week the legend showed up on the set was referred to as the "Jackie Week."

The Drunken Master actor's character, Mr. Han, first trained Jaden Smith in 2010's China-set Karate Kid reboot.

The upcoming part, Karate Kid: Legends, will witness Jackie uniting with Ralph Macchio, from the original 1980's action trilogy.

Jackie Chan and action films

Jackie Chan's success came from his action project in the 1980's in Hong Kong and the US in late 1990's and 2000's through hits including Shanghai Noon and Rush Hour.

Throughout his career, Jackie has made his name for daring stunt work, however in 2012 he claimed he was stepping back from action movies to take care of his body.

In the interview, Jackie shared that Legends is "not too violent," explaining, "In this movie, when you fight, it's like dancing. It's not like Police Story, where you're running over cars."

Talking about his past performances, the 71-year-old actor noted, "One day, I [could] do a triple kick. Later on, I do a double kick. Now, I only do one kick."

"If I have to jump off a building, sorry – I need a [stunt] double now, But if it's just a normal fighting, I do it myself. It's easy for me. You know, roll over, a couple of punches – easy," Jackie added.

About Karate Kid: Legends

The story is about Li Fong, played by Ben, who moved to New York City with his widowed mother, and finds mentorship in the form of Jackie and Ralph, following a similar formula of the previous films in the franchise.

Karate Kid: Legends is slated to be released in the US cinemas on May 30, 2025.

Billie Eilish makes history at American Music Awards
Billie Eilish makes history at American Music Awards
Billie Eilish breaks silence on becoming top winner at the 2025 American Music Awards
Jennifer Lopez’s steamy kisses on dancers spark Tiffany Haddish’s funny comeback
Jennifer Lopez’s steamy kisses on dancers spark Tiffany Haddish’s funny comeback
'This Is Me…Now' singer performed 23 songs in six minutes, including her 2012 hit 'Dance Again'
Rod Stewart gets emotional as kids present him Lifetime Achievement Award
Rod Stewart gets emotional as kids present him Lifetime Achievement Award
Rod Stewart received a coveted honour at the 2025 American Music Awards
Shakira's fans react to her shocking fall during Montreal show
Shakira's fans react to her shocking fall during Montreal show
Colombian superstar Shakira is currently on her seventh concert Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour
Taylor Swift slams 'Reputation' announcement rumours by skipping AMAs
Taylor Swift slams 'Reputation' announcement rumours by skipping AMAs
Taylor Swif disappoints fans by skipping the 2025 American Music Awards
Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial: Defence requests to ignore Kid Cudi testimony
Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial: Defence requests to ignore Kid Cudi testimony
American rapper Kid Cudi dated Sean 'Diddy' Combs' ex Casandra 'Cassie' Ventura in 2011
Here’s why MGK walked AMAs Red Carpet but skipped main event
Here’s why MGK walked AMAs Red Carpet but skipped main event
'Home' rapper took a moment to pose for a few photos before leaving ahead of AMAs 2025 show
Anne Hathaway shows loyal support for her team amid intense NBA playoffs
Anne Hathaway shows loyal support for her team amid intense NBA playoffs
The 'Interstellar' actress shared a lighthearted video clip to cheer on for her beloved basketball team
Miley Cyrus spills on shocking medical condition behind her hoarse voice
Miley Cyrus spills on shocking medical condition behind her hoarse voice
The ‘More to Lose’ hitmaker reveals a surprising health issue which gives her voice a raspy tone
Jennifer Lopez set to own AMAs stage after heartbreaking year with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez set to own AMAs stage after heartbreaking year with Ben Affleck
The 'Unstoppable' star made a triumphant comeback at the 2025 American Music Awards earlier this week
Leonardo DiCaprio's uncomfortable encounter with Lauren Sánchez sparks buzz
Leonardo DiCaprio's uncomfortable encounter with Lauren Sánchez sparks buzz
The 'Titanic' alum and Jeff Bezos' fiancée, Lauren Sánchez, attended the amfAR Gala last week
Jennifer Garner labels ex Ben Affleck her 'brother' ahead of John Miller wedding
Jennifer Garner labels ex Ben Affleck her 'brother' ahead of John Miller wedding
The 'Elektra' starlet has reportedly banned 'clingy' Ben Affleck from her upcoming wedding to boyfriend John Miller