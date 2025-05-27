Rod Stewart gets emotional as kids present him Lifetime Achievement Award

Rod Stewart has earned a prestigious honour at the 2025 American Music Awards.
Earlier this week, the Forever You hitmaker received Lifetime Achievement Award, which was presented by five of his eight children; Kimberly, 45, Sean, 44, Ruby, 37, Renee, 32 and Liam, 30.
Rod, 80, got emotional when he came on stage to receive the award, he hugged his kids.
He told the audience, “I am absolutely flabbergasted. I didn't know they were here — my children. When I started singing in the early '60s, well before all of you lot were here, the reason I got into it [was] because I had this burning ambition to sing.”
The renowned singer added, “It's all I wanted to do. I didn't want to be rich or famous, and here I am a few years later, picking up this wonderful award."
Rod also praised fellow artists including Sam Cooke, David Ruffin and Muddy Waters.
For the star-studded event, he looked draper in a white tux and pinstripe trousers.
Rod Stewart performs at the 2025 American Music Awards:
Rod Stewart marked his first performance at the awards show since 2004 by performing his timeless classics Forever Young.
Throughout his stellar career, the British singer has garnered over 50 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart.