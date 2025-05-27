Royal

Princess Ingrid Alexandra's future academic plans revealed

The Norwegian Royal, Princess Ingrid Alexandra will be moving away from the Royal Family for her education

  • by Web Desk
  • |

Princess Ingrid Alexandra has to move away from her family soon due to a major decision for a better future.

On Monday, May 26, it was confirmed by the Norwegian Royal that the princess will be heading to Sydney for the purpose of higher education.

The 21-year-old Royal is set to move to Australia in August 2025, where she will study international relations and political economy for three years.

It has been confirmed that Ingrid will be staying on the campus throughout her university years.

The young Royal is following in her mother, Crown Princess Mette-Marit's footsteps, as the she also studied in Australia for six months.

During her education years, Mette-Marit took part in an exchange programme, where she attended Wangaratta High School in North East Victoria.

Princess Ingrid Alexandra military service

The Royal's move comes after she completed her 15 months military service in the Engineer Battalion in Brigade North.

During the service, she was a gunner on a CV90 assault engineer armoured vehicle.

A year of military service is mandatory for Norwegian's youth, however, Ingrid and her class mates extended their stay for three months more.

European Royals studying abroad is not uncommon, as Spain's Infanta Sofia graduated from UWC Atlantic College in Wales over the weekend, while her older sister, Princess Leonor also studies at the institution.

King Frederik awards Grand Cross to Count Nikolai, Count Felix
King Frederik awards Grand Cross to Count Nikolai, Count Felix
King Frederik presents big honours to their excellencies Count Nikolai and Count Felix
King Charles sends emotional letter to key figure after cancer treatment update
King Charles sends emotional letter to key figure after cancer treatment update
King Charles III releases a heartfelt letter after Palace source shared major update on his cancer treatment
King Charles extends congratulations to Romania's new president Nicușor Dan
King Charles extends congratulations to Romania's new president Nicușor Dan
King Charles and Queen Camilla sent heartfelt congratulations to the Romanian president Nicușor Dan in personal message
Prince Harry misses opportunity to see King Charles in Canada amid family rift
Prince Harry misses opportunity to see King Charles in Canada amid family rift
The British monarch and the queen consort have arrived in Canada to begin their royal tour
King Charles, Queen Camilla receive heartfelt welcome in Ottawa
King Charles, Queen Camilla receive heartfelt welcome in Ottawa
King Charles and Queen Camilla have arrived in Canada amid country's tension with the US
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make strategic move after upsetting poll results
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make strategic move after upsetting poll results
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex received a negative poll results earlier this month
Royal Family appears on Palace balcony to celebrate King Frederik’s birthday
Royal Family appears on Palace balcony to celebrate King Frederik’s birthday
Denmark’s King Frederik X fulfils major royal tradition as he celebrates his 57th birthday
Meghan Markle's controversial Vogue cover demands from 2022 unveiled
Meghan Markle's controversial Vogue cover demands from 2022 unveiled
The Duchess of Sussex was involved in a feud with Vogue magazine editor, Edward Enninful, in 2022
Queen Rania gushes over Princess Salma, Prince Hashem: ‘My loves’
Queen Rania gushes over Princess Salma, Prince Hashem: ‘My loves’
The Jordanian Queen Consort shares rare photograph of kids, Princess Salma and Prince Hashem, in new post
King Charles cancer treatment amid Canada trip: Palace source gives big update
King Charles cancer treatment amid Canada trip: Palace source gives big update
Buckingham Palace source issues important update on King Charles cancer amid Canada trip
Princess Diana’s heartfelt prediction about Prince William comes true after decades
Princess Diana’s heartfelt prediction about Prince William comes true after decades
The late Princess of Wales made toughing prediction about her firstborn, Prince William before passing
King Charles excitedly leaves London for two-day Canada visit with Camilla
King Charles excitedly leaves London for two-day Canada visit with Camilla
Buckingham Palace releases King Charles beaming video from UK airport ahead of historic Canada tour