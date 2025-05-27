Princess Ingrid Alexandra's future academic plans revealed

Princess Ingrid Alexandra has to move away from her family soon due to a major decision for a better future.
On Monday, May 26, it was confirmed by the Norwegian Royal that the princess will be heading to Sydney for the purpose of higher education.
The 21-year-old Royal is set to move to Australia in August 2025, where she will study international relations and political economy for three years.
It has been confirmed that Ingrid will be staying on the campus throughout her university years.
The young Royal is following in her mother, Crown Princess Mette-Marit's footsteps, as the she also studied in Australia for six months.
During her education years, Mette-Marit took part in an exchange programme, where she attended Wangaratta High School in North East Victoria.
Princess Ingrid Alexandra military service
The Royal's move comes after she completed her 15 months military service in the Engineer Battalion in Brigade North.
During the service, she was a gunner on a CV90 assault engineer armoured vehicle.
A year of military service is mandatory for Norwegian's youth, however, Ingrid and her class mates extended their stay for three months more.
European Royals studying abroad is not uncommon, as Spain's Infanta Sofia graduated from UWC Atlantic College in Wales over the weekend, while her older sister, Princess Leonor also studies at the institution.