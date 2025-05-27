King Charles sends emotional letter to key figure after cancer treatment update

King Charles has sent a personal letter to a renowned public figure to celebrate their milestone moment.
Amid his majesty and wife Queen Camilla's state visit to Canada, the British Monarch has extended a heartfelt message to Romania's newly elected president Nicușor Dan.
The letter of the King and Queen, which was shared on the official account of the British Embassy to Bucharest on May 2, read, "Dear Mr. President, my wife and I would like to extend our warmest congratulations to you on your election as President of Romania."
It continued, "Your tenure starts during a period of great uncertainty in Europe and in the world. Together, we face many challenges, from countering climate change and protecting Nature, to ending the terrible conflict in Ukraine."
The 76-year-old monarch expressing his confidence in the relationship between the UK and Roumania, added, "I know that under your leadership not only will the relationship between our countries flourish, but we shall remain united in our work together, including in our support for Ukraine and the stability of the region."
"I know that, in the United Kingdom, Romania has the closest of friends and partners, a relationship made all the closer and vibrant by the presence of the flourishing Romanian diaspora here, who contribute so much to our country," King Charles message concluded.
Nicușor Dan was officially elected at the new president of Romania on May,
King Charles personal message came just a day after an official palace source confirmed that the monarch's ongoing cancer treatment will remain unaffected amid his two-day trip to Canada.
"It's challenging, less than 36 hours door to door, but although it feels very short and intense, that's actually the best way to handle it," an insider told DailyMail.
"The King and Queen will hit the ground running, cram in as much as they possibly can, all without even noticing the time difference," they added.
The royal source further confirmed that "the team will have him back in the UK for his regular scheduled [cancer] treatment as usual."
King Charles was diagnosed with a form of cancer in February last year.