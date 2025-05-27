Royal

King Frederik awards Grand Cross to Count Nikolai, Count Felix

King Frederik presents big honours to their excellencies Count Nikolai and Count Felix

King Frederik has awarded the Grand Cross of the Order of Dannebrog to their excellencies Count Nikolai and Count Felix.

The Danish King presented the big honour on his 57th birthday before the family breakfast at Amalienborg.

Frederik took to Instagram and shared the delights news about Grand Cross award.

He penned, “At a private event before the family breakfast at Amalienborg, on the occasion of His Majesty the King's 57th birthday, the King yesterday awarded the Grand Cross of the Order of Dannebrog to Their Excellencies Count Nikolai and Count Felix.”

His Majesty added, “As a result of the appointment, the counts - like other Danish recipients of the Grand Cross - must have prepared a personal knight shield. When finished, it will be hung in the Knight Chapel at Frederiksborg Castle in Hillered.”


After presenting the award to Count Nikolai and Count Felix, the monarch took part in a long-standing tradition by making a balcony appearance and watching the March of Honor.

His mother Queen Margrethe, his wife Queen Mary, and his three children: Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent, and Princess Josephine also joined him at the Palace balcony.

Crown Prince Christian skips King Frederik 57th birthday celebrations:

Crown Prince Christian skipped father King Frederik’s 57th birthday celebrations as he is currently on his military service.

