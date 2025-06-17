Sabrina Carpenter addresses ‘Manchild’ debuting No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100

Entertainment

Sabrina Carpenter broke silence on Manchild securing No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

She previously hit the mark with Please Please Please, a single from her Grammy-winning Short n’ Sweet album, which spent a week atop the list last year.

The pop icon took to Instagram Stories, expressing her gratitude on the major achieving the big milestone.

Sabrina penned, “I can't tell you how much this means to me!!!! This song makes me so happy. Thank you eternally for listening. I love ya @jackantonoff Camyallen.”

As of now, her hit track has earned 27 million official streams, 14 million radio airplay audience impressions and 20,000 sold in the United States.

According to Billboard, “@sabrinacarpenter's 'Manchild' soars in at No. 1 on the #Hot100 as her first song to debut atop the ranking. She is the only woman to score multiple No. 1s on the chart since 'Please Please Please' spent a week atop Billboard's flagship U.S. songs chart in June 2024.⁠”

Fans reaction on Sabrina Carpenter’s new milestone:

A fan commented in the Billboard Instagram post, “I must admit that the song grew on me. At first I was like: okay. But the more I heard, the more I liked! Now it's on my list everyday!”

Another wrote, “CONGRATULATIONS TO OUR QUEEN YOU DESERVE IT, CREATE EVERY SUCCESS THAT IS GREAT.”

Manchild is the lead single for Sabrina’s upcoming album Man’s Best Friend, which is set to release on August 29.

