Entertainment

Cardi B debuts daughter Blossom's face amid messy divorce with Offset

Offset and Cardi B parted ways in August last year a month before welcoming daughter, Blossom

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Cardi B debuts daughter Blossoms face amid messy divorce with Offset
Cardi B debuts daughter Blossom's face amid messy divorce with Offset   

Cardi B has finally revealed the face of her baby girl, Blossom, during the ongoing divorce battle with her ex-husband, Offset.

The popular American rap icon, who has been keeping her 10-month-old daughter away from the limelight, has introduced the first look of her adorable face among fans and well-wishers.

On Tuesday, June 17, Cardi B turned to her Instagram handle to release the official photos of her little bundle of joy for the first time since her birth.

"It is you Miss Blossom Belles," the mom-of-three simply scribbled the caption for her post.

The Drip crooner began her post with a sweet snapshot of Blossom as she beamed in a hot pink swimsuit with a floral Louis Vuitton scarf. 

She also included pictures of her eldest daughter, Kulture, posing for the camera at the poolside with her designer bag. 

Cardi B welcomes the arrival of her daughter on which date? 

For those unaware, Cardi welcomed her third child, Blossom, in September 2024 with her former partner, Offset.

In addition to Blossom, the former couple is also parents to their two kids, Kulture, 6, and Wave, 3.

Offset and Cardi B relationship timeline: 

This update comes after Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset in August 2024 after spending eight years together.

According to media reports, this is not the first time the rapper requested a split plea in court as she initially submitted the plea in 2020, but at the time, they reconciled.

However, in May 2025, Offset requested spousal support from Cardi B. This was part of an amended divorce response where he also demanded joint custody of their children, with her home as the primary residence for them. 

Sabrina Carpenter addresses ‘Manchild’ debuting No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
Sabrina Carpenter addresses ‘Manchild’ debuting No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
Sabrina Carpenter achieves big milestone as her ‘Manchild’ debuts at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon set couple goals during red carpet appearance
Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon set couple goals during red carpet appearance
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon make heartwarming appearance at the 'F1' N.Y.C. premiere
'Modern Family' alum Aubrey Anderson-Emmons makes surprising announcement
'Modern Family' alum Aubrey Anderson-Emmons makes surprising announcement
Aubrey Anderson-Emmons portrayed Lily Tucker-Pritchett on the renowned sitcom 'Modern Family' from season 3 to 11
Matthew Perry's doctor finally agrees to plead guilty in court
Matthew Perry's doctor finally agrees to plead guilty in court
'Friends' star Matthew Perry died from accidental drowning caused by the acute effects of ketamine use
Lana Del Rey pens touching birthday note to her dad following Father's Day
Lana Del Rey pens touching birthday note to her dad following Father's Day
The 'Born to Die' hitmaker paid heartfelt birthday tribute to her dad, Rob Grant, on Instagram
'Lilo & Stitch' star David H. K. Bell dies at 57
'Lilo & Stitch' star David H. K. Bell dies at 57
David Hekili Kenui Bell portrayed the comical character of shaved ice man in the 2025's live action of 'Lilo & Stitch'
Will Smith reveals reason for turning down Leonardo DiCaprio's ‘Inception’ role
Will Smith reveals reason for turning down Leonardo DiCaprio's ‘Inception’ role
Will Smith reveals he passed on both Christopher Nolan’s 'Inception' and 'The Matrix'
Romeo Beckham's ex breaks silence on romance with Brooklyn amid feud
Romeo Beckham's ex breaks silence on romance with Brooklyn amid feud
Brooklyn Beckham was said to in feud with Romeo Beckham due to his past romance with Kim Turnbull
Reese Witherspoon surprises fans with unexpected on-set visitor: Watch
Reese Witherspoon surprises fans with unexpected on-set visitor: Watch
‘The Morning Show’ actress posts delightful behind-the-scenes video in new Instagram post
Britney Spears beams with delight in Church day selfie with son Jayden
Britney Spears beams with delight in Church day selfie with son Jayden
Britney Spears shares two kids, sons Sean Preston and Jayden, with her ex-husband Kevin Federline
Bruce Willis’ daughter pens tearful Father’s Day note amid his dementia battle
Bruce Willis’ daughter pens tearful Father’s Day note amid his dementia battle
Demi Moore’s daughter, Rumer Willis, writes heartbreaking tribute to her father, Bruce Willis, who is suffering from frontotemporal dementia
Top 10 spine-chilling series to watch on Netflix this summer
Top 10 spine-chilling series to watch on Netflix this summer
From 'Squid Game' final season to 'Untamed,' Netflix offers a number of exciting shows to enjoy in hot season