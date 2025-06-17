Cardi B debuts daughter Blossom's face amid messy divorce with Offset   

Cardi B has finally revealed the face of her baby girl, Blossom, during the ongoing divorce battle with her ex-husband, Offset.
The popular American rap icon, who has been keeping her 10-month-old daughter away from the limelight, has introduced the first look of her adorable face among fans and well-wishers.
On Tuesday, June 17, Cardi B turned to her Instagram handle to release the official photos of her little bundle of joy for the first time since her birth.
"It is you Miss Blossom Belles," the mom-of-three simply scribbled the caption for her post.
The Drip crooner began her post with a sweet snapshot of Blossom as she beamed in a hot pink swimsuit with a floral Louis Vuitton scarf.
She also included pictures of her eldest daughter, Kulture, posing for the camera at the poolside with her designer bag.
Cardi B welcomes the arrival of her daughter on which date?
For those unaware, Cardi welcomed her third child, Blossom, in September 2024 with her former partner, Offset.
In addition to Blossom, the former couple is also parents to their two kids, Kulture, 6, and Wave, 3.
Offset and Cardi B relationship timeline:
This update comes after Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset in August 2024 after spending eight years together.
According to media reports, this is not the first time the rapper requested a split plea in court as she initially submitted the plea in 2020, but at the time, they reconciled.
However, in May 2025, Offset requested spousal support from Cardi B. This was part of an amended divorce response where he also demanded joint custody of their children, with her home as the primary residence for them.