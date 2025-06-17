Entertainment

Beyoncé lauds Paul McCartney in touching tribute as London tour ends

The 'Beautiful Liar' crooner dropped exclusive glimpses of her iconic Cowboy Carter Tour on Instagram

Beyoncé has heaped praises on Paul McCartney in heartfelt tribute as she wrapped up the London leg of her iconic concert tour Cowboy Carter.

The Halo crooner turned to her official Instagram account on Tuesday, June 17, to pay a moving homage to the English songwriter and musician for composing soulful renditions.

Beyoncé shared a carousel of photos from her recent electrifying musical performances in London as part of her headline-grabbing World tour.

The mom-of-three scribbled a touching note for Paul while expressing gratitude to the legendary artist for his mesmerizing compositions, writing, "Thank you, Sir Paul McCartney, for writing one of the best songs ever made."

"Every time I sing it I feel so honored. And it is a full circle moment to wear your beautiful daughter’s design," the Grammy-winning artist stated in the caption.

She concluded her post with a thank you note for her fans, "Thank you, London, for creating unforgettable memories for me and my family. Holla at ‘ya when I come on tour again!"

Did Beyoncé and Sir Paul McCartney have collaborate for any project?  

For those unaware, Sir Paul McCartney has not written any song specifically for Beyoncé. 

However, the renowned musician once recorded a cover of The Beatles’ Blackbird, which was later praised by the songwriter.

Beyoncé is currently promoting her eighth studio album, Cowboy Carter, through her ongoing tenth concert tour, which she commenced on April 28th, and will conclude on 26 July this year.  

