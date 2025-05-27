WhatsApp rolls out highly anticipated iPad app

WhatsApp has officially launched the highly anticipated iPad app, allowing users to create video and audio calls with up to 32 people, use back and front cameras, and more.
Previously, users were required to use the web variant in a browser to use Meta-owned WhatsApp on their iPad.
Meta-owned Whatsapp stated that users will be able to take advantage of iPadOS multitasking features, including Stage Manager, Split View, and Slide Over.
These cutting-edge features will enable users to perform different tasks such as viewing multiple apps at once, sending messages while searching the web, and researching options for a group trip.
On mobile, users would be required to switch away from WhatsApp while performing these sorts of tasks.
WhatsApp's iPad app compatibility
In addition, WhatsApp’s recently launched app is compatible with your Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil, it will let users sync everything on their iPhone, Mac, and other devices.
It is important to note that Meta-owned Instagram is also working on a similar iPad app.
The dedicated iPad app is now accessible to install on the App Store.