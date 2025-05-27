Sci-Tech

WhatsApp likely to launch iPad app after years of rumours

WhatsApp for iPad will function more like smartphone versions, letting users use tablet as separate device

  • by Web Desk
  • |

WhatsApp is reportedly working on an iPad app, providing a new experience to users having the platform on iPad.

A beta version has been offered to users under the company's TestFlight programme, but the public release has not happened yet.

Native WhatsApp app for iPad

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), WhatsApp’s official handle reacted to another post from April with the 'eyes' emoji.

The original post stated, “They should add WhatsApp on iPad”, and the reaction usually conveys observing something with interest or piquing interest.

This suggests that a native WhatsApp app for iPad could finally materialise after years of rumours.

While WhatsApp is still available on the iPad, it is through WhatsApp Web.

To note, the official release date remains unknown, it could offer a new companion mode that allows users to send and receive messages even when the primary device, such as a smartphone, is out of network coverage or is switched off.

How to use WhatsApp app on iPad

Users will be able to use this functionality by navigating to WhatsApp Settings and then tapping on Linked devices > Link a device.

Source: X/@WhatsApp
Source: X/@WhatsApp

This development comes amidst reports that Meta is also developing a native Instagram app for the iPad to “further drive usage of Instagram.”

The current Instagram app on iPad is simply an upscaled version of the iOS app. A dedicated Instagram app could take full advantage of the iPad's form factor.

