Sony likely to announce PS5 and PS5 Pro discounts: What’s inside

Sony will officially announce Days of Play promotion soon

Sony is anticipated to announce a price discount on PS5 as part of its Days of Play promotion.

According to a reliable leaker billbil-kun, the annual event will happen around the end of May, bringing discounts on PlayStation consoles.

In addition to the standard PS5, the PlayStation parent will reportedly announce the first official discount on the PS5 Pro, which launched last year.

In a Dealabs report, the tipster claimed the promotional event will take place from May 28 to June 11, with offers on PS5 consoles, games, accessories and PlayStation Plus subscriptions.

According to the leaker, the PS5 Slim will get a discount of EUR 100 in Europe. The Days of Play discount will apply to both physical and digital editions of the console.

On the other hand, the PS5 Pro will reportedly get a EUR 50 price cut, marking the first discount for the high-end console.

The price of the PS5 slim standard edition will reportedly be discounted from EUR 549.99 to EUR 449.99.

The digital edition of the console will be priced at EUR 399.99, down from EUR 499.99, during Days of Play.

The leaker claimed that the PS VR2 headset and select DualSense controllers will also get a EUR 50 discount.

However, Sony will officially announce the Days of Play promotion this week; an announcement is expected to come on May 27.

Earlier last month, Sony increased the prices of PS5 consoles in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Australia, and New Zealand, citing a “challenging economic environment.”

