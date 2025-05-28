Hugh Jackman's ex Deborra-Lee Furness officially files for divorce

Hugh Jackman’s ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness has finally field for divorce, two years after they separated.
Last week, Deborra-Lee filed for divorce and the documents revealed that a settlement between her and the Deadpool & Wolverine star had already been reached.
The former pair announced their split two years ago, after nearly 27 years of marriage.
Even though the settlement details have not been revealed but an insider told Daily Mail that Deborra-Lee is receiving a “handsome spousal support payment.”
The source shared, “A settlement was reached that Deborra is pleased with which includes a handsome spousal support payment.”
“There was some back and forth regarding this financial agreement but, in the end, she got what she believed she deserved. Both are coming out of this financially secure. There is not going to be any drama with this gives closure that she needed,” the tipster explained.
As per PEOPLE, the terms of “divorce are uncontested and will only need a sign-off from a judge.”
Hugh Jackman's current relationship:
Hugh Jackman is currently in a relationship with Sutton Foster. Their romantic relationship started after they starred together in Broadway's The Music Man.
The lovebirds went public with their romance in earlier this year.