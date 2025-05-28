King Charles flaunts French accent in 26-minute long historic monologue

King Charles has flaunted his rarely heard French accent in a historic speech from the throne at the Canadian Senate in Ottawa.
The British monarch delivered a powerful 26-minute monologue, speaking in English and French, to formally open the 45th session of Parliament.
His Majesty started the speech with personal introduction, "It is with a sense of deep pride and pleasure that my wife and I join you here today, as we witness Canadians coming together in a renewed sense of national pride, unity, and hope."
This two-day visit marked Charles's 20th visit to Canada, but his first as Sovereign.
He added, "Today, Canada faces another critical moment. Democracy, pluralism, the rule of law, self-determination, and freedom are values which Canadians hold dear, and ones which the Government is determined to protect.”
King Charles mentions Donald Trump in powerful speech:
King Charles also got candid about building new relationships with the US during his historic speech.
The monarch said, "The Prime Minister and the President of the United States, for example, have begun defining a new economic and security relationship between Canada and the U.S., rooted in mutual respect and founded on common interests, to deliver transformational benefits for both sovereign nations.”
After concluding the short trip, Charles and Camilla returned back to the UK.