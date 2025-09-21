King Charles garners attention with his rare talent at major milestone

King Charles surprised crowds with a rare display of linguistic talent, speaking in Tok Pisin.
On Friday, the British Monarch garnered the attention as he delivered a meaningful video address to the citizens of Papua New Guinea in their native Tok Pisin language.
King Charles shared the message to mark 50 years of Papua New Guinea’s independence, with the pre-recorded address played during celebrations at Sir John Guise Stadium in Port Moresby.
Tok Pisin is used as an English creole language widely spoken throughout the islands and one of the nation’s official tongues.
“On such a very special occasion for Papua New Guinea, it gives me immense pleasure to send you all my heartfelt congratulations and warmest good wishes for the Fiftieth Anniversary of Independence,” the King began his speech in the language.
He went on to reflect on witnessing the nation’s flag being raised at Independence Hill during its founding half a century earlier.
"I was there," he stated before reflecting on the birth of the sovereign state.
“On that historic occasion, we looked with hope and anticipation to the future of a proud new nation,” the King said.
“I am delighted to be celebrating with you from afar, recalling many wonderful memories of the happy times I have spent in Papua New Guinea since my first, unforgettable visit in 1966," the King said, adding that his brother, the Duke of Edinburgh, would attend the celebrations on his behalf with his “most affectionate greetings.”
“My family joins me, also, in wishing you every success for your magnificent festivities and, above all, for a peaceful and prosperous future,” he said.
To note, in 1975, Papua New Guinea gained independence from Australia, where the former British and German colony had been administered from Canberra since November 1951 after Japan invaded in World War Two.