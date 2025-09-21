Home / Royal

King Charles garners attention with his rare talent at major milestone

The British Monarch earned attention with unique skills at historic event

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
King Charles garners attention with his rare talent at major milestone
King Charles garners attention with his rare talent at major milestone

King Charles surprised crowds with a rare display of linguistic talent, speaking in Tok Pisin.

On Friday, the British Monarch garnered the attention as he delivered a meaningful video address to the citizens of Papua New Guinea in their native Tok Pisin language.

King Charles shared the message to mark 50 years of Papua New Guinea’s independence, with the pre-recorded address played during celebrations at Sir John Guise Stadium in Port Moresby.

Tok Pisin is used as an English creole language widely spoken throughout the islands and one of the nation’s official tongues.

“On such a very special occasion for Papua New Guinea, it gives me immense pleasure to send you all my heartfelt congratulations and warmest good wishes for the Fiftieth Anniversary of Independence,” the King began his speech in the language.

He went on to reflect on witnessing the nation’s flag being raised at Independence Hill during its founding half a century earlier.

"I was there," he stated before reflecting on the birth of the sovereign state.

“On that historic occasion, we looked with hope and anticipation to the future of a proud new nation,” the King said.

“I am delighted to be celebrating with you from afar, recalling many wonderful memories of the happy times I have spent in Papua New Guinea since my first, unforgettable visit in 1966," the King said, adding that his brother, the Duke of Edinburgh, would attend the celebrations on his behalf with his “most affectionate greetings.”

“My family joins me, also, in wishing you every success for your magnificent festivities and, above all, for a peaceful and prosperous future,” he said.

To note, in 1975, Papua New Guinea gained independence from Australia, where the former British and German colony had been administered from Canberra since November 1951 after Japan invaded in World War Two.

You Might Like:

King Charles appoints key figure for Queen Elizabeth's sculpture tribute

King Charles appoints key figure for Queen Elizabeth's sculpture tribute
The British Royal Family issues new statement after Donald Trump’s unprecedented second state trip to UK

Meghan Markle new move hints at Prince Harry role as 'spare'

Meghan Markle new move hints at Prince Harry role as 'spare'
The Duchess of Sussex ignited split rumours after she paid tribute to Prince Harry

Prince Harry hopes to reconcile with William after King Charles reunion in UK

Prince Harry hopes to reconcile with William after King Charles reunion in UK
The Duke of Sussex and the Prince of Wales have been estranged since 2020

Pippa Middleton mirrors sister Princess Kate with grand move

Pippa Middleton mirrors sister Princess Kate with grand move
Princess Kate sister Pippa Middleton steps into the spotlight with lavish home overhaul

Kate Middleton 'silent' move against Harry 'speaks a thousand words'

Kate Middleton 'silent' move against Harry 'speaks a thousand words'
Kate Middleton dashes Prince Harry's hopes for reconciliation with 'silent' move

Princess Eugenie reunites with Sarah Ferguson after missing key royal event

Princess Eugenie reunites with Sarah Ferguson after missing key royal event
The Princess of York stepped out in London with her mother, Sarah Ferguson, during London Fashion Week

Queen Camilla charms audience with playful side at annual literacy festival

Queen Camilla charms audience with playful side at annual literacy festival
The Queen addressed book enthusiasts in her third Reading Room Festival at Chatsworth House, Derbyshire

Prince Harry’s famous pal drops major hint about duke’s return to UK

Prince Harry’s famous pal drops major hint about duke’s return to UK
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left England in 2020 with their son, Prince Archie and relocated to US

Buckingham Palace releases exciting video of Queen Camilla after health update

Buckingham Palace releases exciting video of Queen Camilla after health update
Queen Camilla appears in high spirits as she attends 'The Reading Room' festival at Chatsworth House

Modern royals in non-monarchies: Titles, traditions, and influence today

Modern royals in non-monarchies: Titles, traditions, and influence today
Former royals in republics still hold influence through public roles, diplomacy, and tradition, life beyond the throne is far from ordinary

Sarah Ferguson parties with Queen Camilla’s son after Prince Andrew reunion

Sarah Ferguson parties with Queen Camilla’s son after Prince Andrew reunion
Sarah Ferguson and Tom Parker Bowles were photographed arm in arm at The Dorchester

Meghan Markle stern warning to Prince Harry about Princess Kate revealed

Meghan Markle stern warning to Prince Harry about Princess Kate revealed
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from their royal duties in 2020 and moved to the US