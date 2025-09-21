Home / Royal

King Charles makes personal move as Harry ‘genuinely interested’ in UK return

Prince Harry is ‘genuinely interested’ in moving back to the UK after long awaited reunion with King Charles this month

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
King Charles makes personal move as Harry ‘genuinely interested’ in UK return
King Charles makes personal move as Harry ‘genuinely interested’ in UK return

King Charles has taken a deeply personal step for a special person.

On Saturday, September 20, the British Royal Family took to Instagram to drop a heartwarming update about the monarch’s surprise move.

In a two-slide post, the Royals revealed that the 76-year-old King paid a personal visit to the world’s oldest living person Ethel Caterham on her 116th birthday.

To mark Ethel’s special day, Charles also presented her a sweet birthday card.

“Earlier this week, The King met Ethel Caterham: the world’s oldest living person. Ethel celebrated her 116th birthday last month, and received a birthday card from His Majesty,” shared Buckingham Palace.

They noted that the visit and birthday cark are the “honour extended to all UK citizens or those in UK Overseas Territories when they turn 100, 105 and every year thereafter.”

During their conversation, Ethel fondly recalled memories of a young Prince Charles, while the King listened with delight.

King Charles’s personal move comes as his younger son Prince Harry expresses his interest in relocating back to the United Kingdom.

During his recent visit to the UK for the WellChild Awards 2025 in London, the Duke of Sussex hinted at moving back during his conversation with his close pal, singer Joss Stone.

Speaking to Hello!, Stone revealed, “He [Harry] was saying how wonderful the schools are here and how important community is for children. He … asked about how we were settling back in. He’s just very warm and down to earth, as always. Maybe Harry will move back too. That would be nice.”

Prince Harry reunited with his father King Charles after years of estrangement during his four-day trip to the UK this month.

You Might Like:

Queen Sofia concludes high-profile American&Spain250 event in Washington DC

Queen Sofia concludes high-profile American&Spain250 event in Washington DC
The former Spanish Queen visited the US to attend the Second America&Spain250 Symposium in Washington, DC

King Charles garners attention with his rare talent at major milestone

King Charles garners attention with his rare talent at major milestone
The British Monarch earned attention with unique skills at historic event

King Charles appoints key figure for Queen Elizabeth's sculpture tribute

King Charles appoints key figure for Queen Elizabeth's sculpture tribute
The British Royal Family issues new statement after Donald Trump’s unprecedented second state trip to UK

Meghan Markle new move hints at Prince Harry role as 'spare'

Meghan Markle new move hints at Prince Harry role as 'spare'
The Duchess of Sussex ignited split rumours after she paid tribute to Prince Harry

Prince Harry hopes to reconcile with William after King Charles reunion in UK

Prince Harry hopes to reconcile with William after King Charles reunion in UK
The Duke of Sussex and the Prince of Wales have been estranged since 2020

Pippa Middleton mirrors sister Princess Kate with grand move

Pippa Middleton mirrors sister Princess Kate with grand move
Princess Kate sister Pippa Middleton steps into the spotlight with lavish home overhaul

Kate Middleton 'silent' move against Harry 'speaks a thousand words'

Kate Middleton 'silent' move against Harry 'speaks a thousand words'
Kate Middleton dashes Prince Harry's hopes for reconciliation with 'silent' move

Princess Eugenie reunites with Sarah Ferguson after missing key royal event

Princess Eugenie reunites with Sarah Ferguson after missing key royal event
The Princess of York stepped out in London with her mother, Sarah Ferguson, during London Fashion Week

Queen Camilla charms audience with playful side at annual literacy festival

Queen Camilla charms audience with playful side at annual literacy festival
The Queen addressed book enthusiasts in her third Reading Room Festival at Chatsworth House, Derbyshire

Prince Harry’s famous pal drops major hint about duke’s return to UK

Prince Harry’s famous pal drops major hint about duke’s return to UK
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left England in 2020 with their son, Prince Archie and relocated to US

Buckingham Palace releases exciting video of Queen Camilla after health update

Buckingham Palace releases exciting video of Queen Camilla after health update
Queen Camilla appears in high spirits as she attends 'The Reading Room' festival at Chatsworth House

Modern royals in non-monarchies: Titles, traditions, and influence today

Modern royals in non-monarchies: Titles, traditions, and influence today
Former royals in republics still hold influence through public roles, diplomacy, and tradition, life beyond the throne is far from ordinary