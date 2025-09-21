King Charles makes personal move as Harry ‘genuinely interested’ in UK return

King Charles has taken a deeply personal step for a special person.
On Saturday, September 20, the British Royal Family took to Instagram to drop a heartwarming update about the monarch’s surprise move.
In a two-slide post, the Royals revealed that the 76-year-old King paid a personal visit to the world’s oldest living person Ethel Caterham on her 116th birthday.
To mark Ethel’s special day, Charles also presented her a sweet birthday card.
“Earlier this week, The King met Ethel Caterham: the world’s oldest living person. Ethel celebrated her 116th birthday last month, and received a birthday card from His Majesty,” shared Buckingham Palace.
They noted that the visit and birthday cark are the “honour extended to all UK citizens or those in UK Overseas Territories when they turn 100, 105 and every year thereafter.”
During their conversation, Ethel fondly recalled memories of a young Prince Charles, while the King listened with delight.
King Charles’s personal move comes as his younger son Prince Harry expresses his interest in relocating back to the United Kingdom.
During his recent visit to the UK for the WellChild Awards 2025 in London, the Duke of Sussex hinted at moving back during his conversation with his close pal, singer Joss Stone.
Speaking to Hello!, Stone revealed, “He [Harry] was saying how wonderful the schools are here and how important community is for children. He … asked about how we were settling back in. He’s just very warm and down to earth, as always. Maybe Harry will move back too. That would be nice.”
Prince Harry reunited with his father King Charles after years of estrangement during his four-day trip to the UK this month.