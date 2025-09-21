Home / Royal

Queen Sofia concludes high-profile American&Spain250 event in Washington DC

The former Spanish Queen visited the US to attend the Second America&Spain250 Symposium in Washington, DC

  By Sidra Khan
Queen Sofia spent a purposeful day in Washington, DC, today.

On Saturday, September 20, the former Queen of Spain attended the second day of a high-profile event, organized by the Queen Sofía Spanish Institute (QSSI), Fundación Ramón Areces, the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), and the Cultural Office of the Embassy of Spain in the U.S.

The America&Spain250 Symposium is a series of events that explore Spain’s contributions to the American Revolution and the founding of the United States.

It is part of the America&Spain250 project, which prepares for the milestone 250th anniversary of U.S. independence in 2026.

In their Instagram post’s caption, the Spanish Royal Family noted, “Queen Sofía attended the closing keynote address of the Second America&Spain250 Symposium in Washington, D.C., by Richard L. Kagan, professor emeritus at Johns Hopkins University and member of the Queen Sofia Spanish Institute (QSSI).”

They continued to share that after concluding the event, King Felipe VI’s mother toured the information tables, where “numerous Spanish institutions shared materials, resources, and publications on the historical ties between Spain and the United States on the occasion of the Second America&Spain250 Symposium.”

For the high-profile event, Sofia wore an elegant white outfit, which she paired with a stylish red coat and a multi-strand beaded neckpiece.

She completed her look with a chic black handbag and a pair of shiny gold heels.

