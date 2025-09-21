King Charles hails Duke, Duchess of Edinburgh's faith-inspired visit to Japan 

The Royal Family has acknowledged the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh’s pious visit to the Japanese sacred places during their joint international work trip.
For those unaware, Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie officially kicked off their four-day state visit to Japan on Thursday, September 18, 2025.
On Sunday, September 21, Buckingham Palace shared the Duke and Duchess’s recent trip to the sacred places in Koyasan as part of their meaningful public engagements on behalf of King Charles and Queen Camilla.
"The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh have visited Koyasan, a temple town which is one of the most spiritually significant sites in Japan," the Palace stated in the caption.
They further explained that during their religious appearance, the Royal Highnesses were guided by the children from Koyasan who are "Learning English through an innovative British Council programme that helps this historic town welcome international visitors while preserving its traditions."
"For over 1,200 years, Koyasan has flourished as an active monastic site that serves as the centre of Shingon Buddhism in Japan," the British Royal Family concluded.
It is important to note that Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie, who also skipped the funeral ceremony of the late Duchess of Kent, Katharine, earlier this week, were on a visit to Japan.
The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh will conclude their four-day state visit to Japan on Monday, September 22, 2025.