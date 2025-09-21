King Charles blushes as he reminded of his past popularity among girls

King Charles shared a warm and humorous moment during a special visit with Ethel Caterham, the world’s oldest living person at 116.
On Thursday, September 18, the 76-year-old King paid a special visit to the world’s oldest living person Ethel Caterham on her 116th birthday at her care home in Lightwater, Surrey.
During the visit, King Charles sat beside her, holding her hand as Caterham reflected on memories stretching back decades.
“I remember when your mother crowned you in Caernarfon Castle,” she told him, recalling his 1969 investiture as Prince of Wales.
The father of two replied with delight as he said, “Oh yes… you see, fascinating.”
Mrs Caterham then went on to say, “And all the girls were in love with you and wanted to marry you.”
The remark prompted a hearty laugh from Prince William’s father as he raised his eyebrows and blushed.
Meanwhile, one of Mrs Caterham’s granddaughters, Kate Henderson, chimed in, “You were saying that the other day, weren’t you? You said, ‘Prince Charles was so handsome. All the girls were in love with him.’ A true prince – and now the King.”
The King, ever quick with wit, grimaced playfully and replied, “Yes, well, all that’s left of him anyway.”
Ethel Caterham became the world’s oldest person in April following the death of Sister Inah Canabarro Lucas, a Brazilian nun, at 116.