Prince Harry secures special protection during his much-awaited return to UK 

Prince Harry was granted special relief during his high-profile return to his homeland, the United Kingdom.
The Duke of Sussex, who visited the UK last week, was reportedly given "police protection" despite his ongoing security battle in London.
According to a recent report by Daily Mail, an insider has recently revealed that the police protection was provided to the British Royal Family member "without consulting" the Home Office and the Royal Family.
"The police took it upon themselves to arrange security for him on the first day of his visit to the UK," the tipster told the outlet.
The source additionally explained, "The real reason he was given that protection is because there were children there, and the event had been trailed for a really long time, so the security risk was much higher."
Multiple media tabloids reported that the 41-year-old Duke safely attended the 2025 WellChild Awards at a private hotel in central London on September 8, due to safe security measures.
It is important to note that Prince Harry lost his security battle in London in May this year, after the Ravec committee, which authorises security details on behalf of the Home Office, chose to roll back their protection arrangements.
However, despite his legal defeat, Prince Harry arrived in London to meet his father, King Charles, for a "private tea" after 19 months, under security protections.
As of now, the father-of-two has not revealed that he might have received this security relief upon His Majesty’s special orders.