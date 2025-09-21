Royal Hashemite Court issues new update on King Abdullah's key state visit

Home / Royal

  • By Fatima Hassan
King Abdullah II of Jordan has officially kicked off another state visit to New York City!  

On Sunday, September 21, the Royal Hashemite Court turned to its official Instagram account to share His Majesty's upcoming plans during his new international work trip.

"His Majesty King Abdullah II started his working visit to New York today," the Jordanian Royal Family stated in the caption.

They continued sharing the 63-year-old monarch's royal activities during his journey in the Big Apple, writing, "His Majesty will hold meetings with heads of state and delegation and deliver Jordan's address on Tuesday at the 80th Session of the UNGA." 

However, it is not clear whether Her Majesty and the King's life partner, Queen Rania Al Abdullah, will join him or not.

This state visit to New York City comes a few weeks after he paid an official visit to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

After receiving the invitation from Uzbekistani President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the King toured the country on August 25 and 26, and then he continued his tour to Kazakhstan for an official visit on August 26 and 27, 2025.

During his trip to Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, King Abdullah reviewed discussions on political dialogue, trade, investment, agriculture and food security, education, tourism, and transport connectivity between Jordan and the two countries. 

