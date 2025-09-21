Sarah Ferguson breaks silence as her private apology email to Epstein leaked

Sarah Ferguson hit with new controversy as her private 2011 email to pedophile Jeffrey Epstein has been leaked.
In the email, published by The Sun and the Mail on Sunday, the Duchess of York called Epstein a "supreme friend" despite his conviction for sex offences.
According to the outlets, the leaked email was sent weeks after the mother of two had publicly distanced herself from the disgraced financier.
However, a spokesperson for the ex-wife of the Prince Andrew has now came forward to clear the air around the email.
“The duchess spoke of her regret about her association with Epstein many years ago, and as they have always been, her first thoughts are with his victims. Like many people, she was taken in by his lies,” they said.
The spokesperson further added, "As soon as she was aware of the extent of the allegations against him, she not only cut off contact but condemned him publicly, to the extent that he then threatened to sue her for defamation for associating him with paedophilia. She does not resile from anything she said then.”
"This email was sent in the context of advice the duchess was given to try to assuage Epstein and his threats," they added.
According to report, Sarah gave an interview to Evening Standard weeks before the email, where she apologized for accepting £15,000 from Epstein.
The duchess told reporters she would "never have anything to do with" the sex offender again.
"I abhor paedophilia and any sexual abuse of children and know that this was a gigantic error of judgment on my behalf. I am just so contrite, I cannot say,” the duchess said at the time.
She further added, "Whenever I can, I will repay the money and have nothing ever to do with Jeffrey Epstein ever again."
According to The Sun, a month after the interview the duchess emailed the sex offender from a private account.