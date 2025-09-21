Kate Middleton, Prince William to visit US amid Prince Harry olive branches?

Prince William and Princess Kate may soon plan a trip to the US.
After US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump’s high-profile two-day State Visit to the UK this week, senior White House officials hinted at a possible invitation for King Charles and Queen Camilla to visit America to mark the 250th anniversary of independence from Britain in 2026.
However, according to royal expert Ingrid Seward, the British monarch may ask the Prince and Princess of Wales to represent him and visit in his place.
“There is almost certainly a US visit in the pipeline. But it will be far more likely to be the Prince and Princess of Wales. Charles has been to America more than 20 times over the years,” suggested Seward.
She continued, “And he can use the excuse that they would rather see Kate and William. As William is not the head of state, it couldn’t be a state visit.”
Henceforth, if King Charles asks William and Catherine to step in for him on the US trip, the Prince and Princess of Wales may travel to America – where his estranged younger brother, Prince Harry, has been living since 2020.
Notably, the Duke of Sussex has been extending olive branches toward William for a long time; however, the future King is reportedly unmoved by Harry’s reconciliation attempts and does not wish to mend the rift, following the Spare author’s scathing remarks about the Royal Family over the past five years.