Prince Harry, Meghan Markle share sweet onstage hug at Kevin Costner’s event

Prince Harry is celebrating first responders with Meghan by his side!
On Saturday, September 20, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a surprise joint appearance at Kevin Costner’s oceanside estate in Santa Barbara, where the annual One805LIVE! concert was held in support of local first responders.
Prince Harry has attended the fundraiser for three years in a row, but this time he was joined by his wife, marking their first public outing together since his private meeting with King Charles in London earlier this month.
For the appearance, the former American actress slipped into a midnight blue sleeveless shirtdress which she paired with tan heels, radiating elegance.
Meanwhile, Meghan’s husband complemented her in a dark jacket, shirt and pants, looking dapper as always.
The Duchess briefly joined Harry on stage during the concert, sharing a quick hug before stepping aside to watch him as he presented an award to Santa Barbara County Fire Chief Mark Hartwig.
The concert, which drew a star-studded lineup including Trisha Yearwood, The Fray, and Good Charlotte, aims at raising funds for essential equipment and mental wellness programs for Santa Barbara County’s first responders.
Last year, Prince Harry honored Santa Barbara County air support pilot Loren Courtney during the ceremony.