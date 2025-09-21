Home / Royal

King Philippe, Prince Emmanuel pedal through bustling Brussels streets: Watch

The Belgian Royal Family shares joy-filled video of King Philippe and his younger son Prince Emmanuel cycling in Brussels

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
It’s a car-free day in Brussels and King Philippe is enjoying it to the fullest with Prince Emmanuel.

In a new Instagram post on Sunday, September 21, the Belgian Royal Family dropped a delightful video of the monarch with his younger son as they pedaled through the bustling streets of the capital city to mark “car-free Sunday.”

“The King and Prince Emmanuel explore Brussels on bicycle to mark car-free Sunday,” stated the Royals, adding, “This car-free day is all about soft mobility and is the ideal time to meet and (re)discover our cities in a different way.”

In the heartwarming video, the 65-year-old Belgian King exuded charm in casual attire as he rode a bicycle with his 19-year-old son, who looked equally handsome in a relaxed outfit.

Fans’ reaction:

The delightful clip received immense love from royal fans, who expressed their love and admiration for King Philippe and Prince Emmanuel in the comments.

“Long live His Majesty King Philippe and His Royal Highness Prince Emmanuel!” wished a first.

A second penned, “Our King who travels by bicycle in the greatest calm, I definitely like our country.”

“Long live Belgium, long live the king, long live liberty and the law!” a third added.

Who is King Philippe?

King Philippe of Belgium is the eldest child of King Albert II and Queen Paola. He succeeded his father on July 21, 2013, after the former King abdicated the throne due to health reasons.

