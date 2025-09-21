Home / Royal

Charles Spencer host major event at Althorp House with girlfriend Cat Jarman

Charles confirmed his romance with Cat Jarman in 2024 after filing for divorce from his third wife, Karen Spencer.

Charles Spencer has opened the gates of Althorp House for public as he host major event with his girlfriend, archaeologist and broadcaster Cat Jarman.

The couple welcomed hundreds of cyclists at Cycle4Cynthia, a flagship fundraising event in support of the Cynthia Spencer Hospice.

Taking to his Instagram account on Sunday, September 21, the 9th Earl Spencer and younger brother of the late Princess Diana share glimpse into a morning view of his historic property.

“First light this morning - best time of the day,” he wrote.

The father-of-seven continued, “At @althorphouse today @catjarman and I are hosting Cycle4Cynthia - a major fundraising event in which hundreds of cyclists take on 75-mile down to 5-mile bike rides raising money for @cynthiaspencercharity.”

“Cynthia Spencer Hospice (named after my grandmother) is an extremely special place, hugely valued by the local community, which needs to partially self-fund,” he added.

Charles further wrote, “Today’s bike ride is the biggest fundraiser in their year, and it’s a privilege for us to have @althorphouse provide starting point, finishing line, and backdrop to such a key day.”

Earl Charles Spencer confirmed his romance with his podcasting cohost on Rabbit Hole Detectives Cat Jarman in 2024 months after filing for divorce from his third wife, Karen Spencer. 

