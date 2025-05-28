Cassie Ventura ends up in hospital 2 weeks after Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trial

Cassie Ventura has reportedly been taken to a New York City hospital's labor and delivery unit, two weeks after testifying against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.
The pregnant singer, 38, who's expecting her third baby with husband Alex Fine, completed her four-day testimony in sex trafficking trial. Ventura already shares her two daughters, Sunny, 3, and Frankie, 5 with husband.
During the four-day Combs' criminal trial, she was eight and a half months pregnant.
The Official Girl singer made many bombshell confession about her ex. She also revealed that the Bad Boy Records founder used to “control” her life.
“Sean controlled a lot of my life, whether it was career, the way I dressed, everything, everything. I just didn’t have much say in it at the time," she explained.
Ventura mentioned in her testimony, “He would bash me on my head, knock me over, drag me, kick me, stomp me on the head if I was down. I also felt at certain times … I knew it wasn’t even about me … [I would] make the wrong face and the next thing I knew I was getting hit in the face.”
Combs has been charged with sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution, and has pleaded not guilty.
About Cassie Ventura's pregnancy:
Cassie Ventura announced her third pregnancy earlier this year.
The soon-to-be mom of three posted black-and-white photos of herself, flaunting her baby bump.