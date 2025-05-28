King Charles, Queen Camilla share heartfelt statement as Canada trip ends

King Charles and Queen Camilla have finally bid a sweet goodbye to Canada as state visit comes to an end.
The Royal Family's official Instagram account shared a heartfelt message of the King and Queen as they make their way back to the UK after a successful two-day trip.
Alongside a slew of photos offering a look into their royal engagements, Charles penned a sweet note to express his delight over Canada's hospitality and gesture.
"As my wife and I leave Canada, we wanted to send our most heartfelt thanks to all those who turned out to offer their support on this, my first visit as Sovereign," read the message from monarch and his wife.
"It was the warmest of welcomes - and the fondest of returns to a land and a people we love. Until the next time, au revoir, Canada, et avec tous nos remerciements - Charles R. & Camilla R," it added.
The carousel also included a beaming photo of Charles and Camilla waving at the crowd from the boarding stairs.
This message came after King Charles' last milestone engagement in Canada, as the Head of State, he officially opened Canada’s 45th Parliament.
Prior to this, Charles and Camilla paid their "respects at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the National War Memorial in Ottawa."