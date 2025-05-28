Zara Tindall’s unseen competitive side revealed by Mike Tindall

Royal

Mike Tindall has opened up about wife Zara Tindall’s competitive nature.

As per GB News, the former rugby player revealed he "couldn't ever outdo her" when it comes to certain sports.

The romantic couple recently hosted their 12th ISPS Handa Mike Tindall Celebrity Golf Classic at The Belfry in Warwickshire, raising approximately £400,000 for Cure Parkinson's and the Matt Hampson Foundation.

Mike, 46, reflected on sports rivalry with wife, “The short answer is yes, but we do have very different areas of expertise. I couldn't ever try to outdo her on a horse, and I'm the rugby and golf player in the family."

However, Zara did not participate in the Celebrity Golf Classic event.

He explained, "She has played a bit of golf, but I think if I asked her, she would say she hasn't spent as much time on it as she might like,” adding, “She makes a fantastic drinks buggy driver and keeps everyone's spirits exceptionally high, no matter what their golf is doing.”

Zara Tindall’s youngest child shows interest in golf:

Zara Tindall’s youngest child Lucas has shown interest in golfing as both his parents are athletic.

Mike Tindall told Hello!, "I'm trying with all of them, I think Lucas will be the one most into it."

The lovebirds share two more kids; Mia Grace Tindall and Lena Elizabeth Tindall.

