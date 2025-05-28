Sarah Ferguson issues emotional statement on tragic Liverpool incident

Sarah Ferguson joined royal family in mourning following the devastating incident during Liverpool’s Premier League title parade on Monday.
Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Duchess of York issued a moving statement on tragic incident, which left nearly 50 people injured after a vehicle drove into crowds of fans celebrating in the city centre.
"My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by the distressing events at yesterday's Premier League title parade in Liverpool," the duchess wrote.
Alongside the emotional message, Sarah shared a photo of the iconic Liver Buildings surrounded by red celebratory smoke from flares.
The ex-wife of prince Andrew further praised those who assisted at the scene with braveness.
"To the innocent bystanders who helped at the scene and to the emergency services who responded so quickly, a huge thank you," she added.
About Liverpool incident
Earlier this week, a grand celebration was hosted by Liverpool FC to celebrate their 20th Premier League title, which was joined by around a million fans.
However, the joyful celebration turned into a tragedy when a car collided with a number of pedestrians on Water Street, leaving nearly 50 people injured.
According to Merseyside Police, a 53-year-old man from West Derby has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drugs.