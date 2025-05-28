Royal

Sarah Ferguson issues emotional statement on tragic Liverpool incident

The Duchess of York released a moving statement following Liverpool incident, which left nearly 50 people injured

  • by Web Desk
  • |

Sarah Ferguson joined royal family in mourning following the devastating incident during Liverpool’s Premier League title parade on Monday.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Duchess of York issued a moving statement on tragic incident, which left nearly 50 people injured after a vehicle drove into crowds of fans celebrating in the city centre.

"My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by the distressing events at yesterday's Premier League title parade in Liverpool," the duchess wrote.

Alongside the emotional message, Sarah shared a photo of the iconic Liver Buildings surrounded by red celebratory smoke from flares.

The ex-wife of prince Andrew further praised those who assisted at the scene with braveness.

"To the innocent bystanders who helped at the scene and to the emergency services who responded so quickly, a huge thank you," she added.

About Liverpool incident

Earlier this week, a grand celebration was hosted by Liverpool FC to celebrate their 20th Premier League title, which was joined by around a million fans.

However, the joyful celebration turned into a tragedy when a car collided with a number of pedestrians on Water Street, leaving nearly 50 people injured.

According to Merseyside Police, a 53-year-old man from West Derby has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drugs.

Meghan Markle speaks out on 'pressure' of naming kids with everyone's approval
Meghan Markle speaks out on 'pressure' of naming kids with everyone's approval
The Duchess of Sussex is the mother of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, whom she shares with Prince Harry
Royal Family member reveals shocking diagnosis after years of health 'struggle'
Royal Family member reveals shocking diagnosis after years of health 'struggle'
Prince William and Harry's cousin shares heartbreaking health update
Zara Tindall’s unseen competitive side revealed by Mike Tindall
Zara Tindall’s unseen competitive side revealed by Mike Tindall
Mike Tindall makes major claims about Zara Tindall's competitive nature
King Charles sends strong message to Trump over Canada remarks during speech
King Charles sends strong message to Trump over Canada remarks during speech
Donald Trump recently suggested that Canada should become the 51st State of the United States of America
King Charles, Queen Camilla share heartfelt statement as Canada trip ends
King Charles, Queen Camilla share heartfelt statement as Canada trip ends
Buckingham Palace issues King Charles, Queen Camilla's final message from Canada as official visit comes to an end
King Charles flaunts French accent in 26-minute long historic monologue
King Charles flaunts French accent in 26-minute long historic monologue
King Charles III delivers historic speech from the throne at the Canada’s 45th Parliament opening ceremony
King Charles opens Canada's 45th Parliament with historic throne speech
King Charles opens Canada's 45th Parliament with historic throne speech
The 76-year-old monarch and his life partner arrived in Canada earlier this week
Meghan Markle drops special surprise ahead of King Charles' milestone moment
Meghan Markle drops special surprise ahead of King Charles' milestone moment
The Duchess of Sussex shares delightful surprise as King Charles gears up to mark a historic moment
King Charles, Queen Camilla ride royal carriage to Canadian Parliament: Watch
King Charles, Queen Camilla ride royal carriage to Canadian Parliament: Watch
Britain’s King Charles III and Queen Camilla make regal arrival at the opening of Parliament in Ottawa, Canada
Meghan Markle reveals next venture plans after launching lifestyle brand
Meghan Markle reveals next venture plans after launching lifestyle brand
The Duchess of Sussex launched her lifestyle brand 'As Ever' in April this year
Prince William, Kate express ‘deep sadness’ over Liverpool parade tragedy
Prince William, Kate express ‘deep sadness’ over Liverpool parade tragedy
The Prince and Princess of Wales released a sorrowful statement as they expressed grief over the tragic Liverpool car crash
King Charles, Queen Camilla 'deeply shocked' after tragic Liverpool incident
King Charles, Queen Camilla 'deeply shocked' after tragic Liverpool incident
Queen Camilla and King Charles shared an emotional statement regarding the dreadful Liverpool incident