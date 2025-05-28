Entertainment

Hugh Jackman ‘betrayed’ ex-wife? Deborra-Lee Furness breaks silence

Deborra-Lee Furnes reveals 'traumatic journey of betrayal' after divorce settlement with Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman’s ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness has opened up about her “traumatic journey of betrayal” after divorce settlement.

After the 69-year-old Australian actress filed for divorce after 27 years of marriage, rumours mills started churning that the Deadpool & Wolverine star has cheated on her.

Deborra-Lee has broke silence on “betrayal” during a chat with Daily Mail, “My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal.”

She added, “However I believe in a higher power and that God/the universe, whatever you relate to as your guidance, is always working FOR us. This belief has helped me navigate the breakdown of an almost three-decade marriage.”

Deborra-Lee further told the media outlet, “Even when we are presented with apparent adversity, it is leading us to our greatest good, our true purpose. It can hurt, but in the long run, returning to yourself and living within your own integrity, values and boundaries is liberation and freedom.”

According to the producer and philanthropist, their divorce is “a profound wound that cuts deep.”

However, Deborra-Lee claimed that split with Hugh is not "personal."

Hugh Jackman, Deborra-Lee Furness’ relationship history:

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness tied the knot in 1996 before announcing their amicable separation in 2023.

The pair finalized their divorce in May, after 27 years of marriage.

