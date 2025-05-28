Charli XCX teases potential 'Final Destination' film with Jenna Ortega, It Girls

Charli XCX has proposed her version of Final Destination and its quite interesting.
The 32-year-old singer recently shared a TikTok video of herself, revealing her dream concept for a potential new Final Destination film.
In the video, Charli shared that she’s been rewatching the Final Destination movies in anticipation of the upcoming installment, Bloodlines.
“The reason that I love these movies is that they really just are about hot people getting killed. You know, there's no sort of like moral backbone to the story,” she excitedly shared.
The Apple songwriter went on to suggest some casting ideas for possible Final Destination 7, including It Girls’ Rachel Sennott, Alex Consani, Gabbriette, Romy Mars, Quenlin Blackwell, Devon Lee Carlson and herself.
“I was thinking. Well, shouldn't there be a sort of It Girls version of this franchise?” she said.
Charli went on to suggest about bringing in Jenna Ortega, who is known to genre due to Wednesday and Scream, and even proposed the idea of including an OG icon like Sissy Spacek for horror heritage.
Charlie further added, “It's like, bloody. I don't know. Maybe take a big swing and get like venture to do it. Imagine anyways. I just think it's a good idea and I don't think that the films would have to really change that.”
About 'Final Destination' franchise
Final Destination is an American horror franchise that launched in 2000.
In the film, characters try to cheat death but ultimately face their demise in creative and often gruesome ways.
The sixth installment of franchise titled Final Destination 6: Bloodlines was released on May 16, 2025.