Entertainment

Hugh Jackman, Sutton's whirlwind romance forces Deborra-Lee to file divorce

The 'X-Men' star initially announced separation from his ex-wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, in 2023

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster's whirlwind romance has reportedly compelled his estranged wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, to end their 27 years of marriage.

The 69-year-old Australian actress officially filed for divorce from the Deadpool & Wolverine actor last week after they announced their separation in 2023.

According to a report by New Idea, an insider recently revealed that Furness submitted the plea in the federal court after she discovered Jackman and Foster's high-profile relationship.

The couple appears to be ready to take their whirlwind romance to the next level with marriage plans, but the news "shattered" the Shame actress.

As per the tipster, Jackman and Foster are "inseparable" and the Younger starlet has begun migrating her things to her boyfriend’s place, which previously belonged to Furness.

The source stated that the former wife of the Logan actor is "Shattered knowing Sutton is making the penthouse her own the place she poured her soul into."

Despite announcing their separation in 2023, Furness appeared to be "worried" about her former husband's whirlwind romance.

"She wants him to be happy — he deserves it and so do the kids, but Hugh’s completely green when it comes to dating. She’s concerned he’s leaping into living with someone else way too soon," the insider told the publication.

Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman's relationship timeline: 

For those unaware, Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster made their relationship public in January this year. However, a few reports suggested that the two began dating in December 2023.

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness' rocky marriage: 

Before dating Foster, Jackman was married to his first wife, Deborra-Lee Furness. The former couple tied the knot in 1996. They are also parents to their two children, Ava Eliot Jackman and Oscar Maximilian Jackman. 

