Shakira disappoints fans by cancelling Boston concert last minute

Shakira has faced a major setback after her Boston concert got cancelled last minute.
The Hips Don't Lie hitmaker’s show of Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran Tour in Boston, Massachusetts at the iconic Fenway Park was cancelled due to “structural issues' at the venue.
As per the organisers, the reason for last minute cancellation was “unforeseen circumstances.”
Moreover, another concert of country music stars Jason Aldean and Brooks Dunn, scheduled for the same night (May 30), was also cancelled.
The Fenway Park's social media account released a statement to address Shakira’s concert cancellation.
"Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Shakira and Jason Aldean and Brooks Dunn performances originally scheduled for May 29th and May 30th, respectively, at Fenway Park have been cancelled,” the statement read.
It further added, “Refunds will be available at your point of purchase. We apologise for the inconvenience."
A source also disclosed possible reasons for the concert cancellation last minute to PEOPLE.
The insider said, "During a routine pre-show check, structural elements were identified as not being up to standard, so the shows were cancelled. All team members are safe."
Fans reaction:
A fan wrote on X, "Man what the heck i was so excited to see shakira tonight."
Another expressed disappointment, "So apparently the concert venue had issues last minute which they could not identified earlier?"
Shakira’s next concert date:
Shakira singer is all set to hit the stage on May 31 at Nationals Park in Washington, DC.