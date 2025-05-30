Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' ex assistant sobs after confirming alleged rape

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ former assistant has accused the music mogul of "raping" and repeatedly sexually assaulting her.
The former employee, who was testifying in the courtroom under the pseudonym Mia, has worked with the 55-year-old rapper for eight years.
While testifying in court, Mia fought back her tears and said, “I couldn’t tell him no about a sandwich. I couldn’t tell him no about anything.”
The ex assistant testified that one time she woke up to Sean trying to rape her.
According to her, she was always “anticipating his needs, whims and moods, and often had to stay at his homes” as while she wasn’t allowed to lock the door or leave without Sean’s permission.
Mia also claimed that he used to be violent towards her. At one occasion the musician allegedly threw his computer at her head.
While recalling the terrifying moment, she said, “I just froze. It was very quick but it felt like forever.”
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs ex worker reveals reason for not reporting:
In the same hearing, Mia revealed the reason for not reporting Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs earlier was his “power.”
“I didn’t want to lose everything I worked so hard for. I was trying to weigh if it was scarier to face mother nature, or go back to Puff,” she explained.
For those unversed, Sean is currently going through a trial over charges of racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.