BLACKPINK’s Lisa receives unique honour no other member holds

BLACKPINK Lisa has secured a unique feat, which has not been achieved by any of the three group mates.
On Thursday evening, Sony Music Vision reveals that the company is working on a solo documentary on the pop star, which is under production.
Directed by Sue Kim, the documentary will show Lisa's life fr a year as she makes her name pursuing a solo career, amid being part of one of the most successful K-Pop girl group.
What will the Lisa film feature?
The project will also include the release of her debut album, Alter Ego, which notably secured the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 and debuted at No 1 on the top album sales chart.
Aside from dropping a mega-hit album, she also marked major milestones by performing her first solo set at 2025 Coachella and starring in the renowned series The White Lotus’ third season.
The crooner is also headed on a tour with BLACKPINK member in summer.
However, the documentary is set to give fans an "exclusive access to Lisa with an in-depth look at the artist's groundbreaking career and creative vision outside of the world-renowned group, Blackpink."
Sue, who gave a sneak peak of the project in a trailer for the film gushed about the superstar, referring to her as humble, sincere and "so real."
Notably, the BLACKPINK's Deadline World Tour – which is group's third worldwide concert tour – will begin on July 5, 2025 at the Goyang Stadium in South Korea.