Prince William returns to screen amid Royal duties break with Princess Kate

The Prince of Wales set to attend key event next week without Kate Middleton

Prince William has made a swift return to the screen amid his royal duties break with Kate Middleton.

The Prince of Wales’ “groundbreaking" new wildlife docuseries released second episode on BBC Earth's YouTube channel.

William’s new show Guardians, which was launched in May, was inspired by Sir David Attenborough.

The latest episode highlights key role of rangers who risk their lives in the Himalayas to protect endangered snow leopards.

Prince William’s wildlife series second episode:

The recently released episode raises awareness about rangers’ life and the life threats they face to build a sustainable co-existence between snow leopards and local communities.

In the second episode, ranger Kalzang Gurmet and his team got candid about the challenges they face while working "at the forefront of conservation.”

The synopsis read, "Through the rangers' eyes, we see first-hand both the beauty of the Himalayan landscape which inspires their commitment, as well as the danger protecting such an extreme location presents with its high altitude, cold temperatures and extreme weather events.”

It continued, “The reality of life as a guardian in these unforgiving conditions is made most clear as we learn the story of Phunchock Tashi, a ranger who tragically lost his life earlier this year in the line of duty. His loss is a stark reminder of the dangers these guardians face on a daily basis."

Prince William’s upcoming solo engagement:

Prince William will attend the Blue Economy and Finance Forum at the Grimaldi Forum next week without Kate Middleton.

Moreover, he will be joined by Prince Albert at the event.

