Royal

Kate Middleton quietly breaks late Queen’s tradition to follow Diana’s legacy

The Princess of Wales quietly reshapes the future of the monarchy which Princess Diana once dreamed

  • by Ume Umema
  • |
Kate Middleton quietly breaks late Queen’s tradition to follow Diana’s legacy
Kate Middleton quietly breaks late Queen’s tradition to follow Diana’s legacy

Kate Middleton is quietly reshaping the future of the monarchy which Princess Diana once dreamed.

The Princess of Wales is seemingly breaking Queen Elizabeth’s tradition of formal parenting by following in the footsteps of her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.

Lady Diana’s approach towards Prince William and Prince Harry’s parenting

In The i Paper in December, a former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond revealed that Princess Diana broke the cycle of formal parenting.

"I remember [her] telling me that she wanted her [sons Prince William, 42, and Prince Harry, 40] to be brought up in a way no other royal princes had been. And she did her best to give them an idea of what life beyond the palace walls is like," she wrote.

From taking William and Harry on surprise trips to McDonald’s to theme park outings, she aimed to show them life beyond palace wall before her sad demise in 1997.

Princess Diana, Prince Harry, and Prince William at Eton in September 1995 (Photo: Getty)

Princess Diana, Prince Harry, and Prince William at Eton in September 1995 (Photo: Getty)


Princess Kate’s approach towards George, Charlotte, and Louis’ parenting

Similar to Diana, Princess Kate is also committed to ensure that her kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, grow up with a sense of normalcy, despite the weight of their royal titles and future responsibilities.

"Being a good mother is what's most important to Kate, and she works at it," the source told Life & Style, calling her parenting style "hands-on" and "playful, but firm."

They continued, "Kate prioritizes being present, engaged. She cooks with them, does silly dances with them - her ‘Little Grape' and her ‘Lou-Bug.'"

The insider further shared that she focuses on "the simple things," like "watching a fire on a really rainy day … going for a walk together.”

Princess Kate with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis (Image: Matt Porteous)
Princess Kate with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis (Image: Matt Porteous)


Queen Elizabeth’s approach towards King Charles and her other kids' parenting

According to biographers, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip maintained a distant, scheduled and formal relationship with their children, now King Charles, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Princess Anne.

In her 2017 book Prince Charles: The Passions and Paradoxes of an Improbable Life, author Sally Bedell Smith wrote that the late queen and Prince Philip "only saw their children after breakfast and tea time."

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh with Anne, Charles, Edward and Andrew at Balmoral in 1972 (Image: Getty)

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh with Anne, Charles, Edward and Andrew at Balmoral in 1972 (Image: Getty)


Queen Camilla marks Operation Dynamo 85th anniversary with powerful message
Queen Camilla marks Operation Dynamo 85th anniversary with powerful message
Queen Camilla remembers "heroic" efforts of civilian war in Operation Dynamo in emotional message
Meghan Markle drops deleted scene of Netflix series after surprise announcement
Meghan Markle drops deleted scene of Netflix series after surprise announcement
The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle shares delightful video after giving big surprise to fans
Queen Margrethe returns to royal duties to support King Frederik, Queen Mary
Queen Margrethe returns to royal duties to support King Frederik, Queen Mary
Queen Margrethe steps in for King Frederik as he enjoys holiday with Queen Mary and their four kids
Prince William, Kate Middleton's Scottish visit inspired Edward, Sophie
Prince William, Kate Middleton's Scottish visit inspired Edward, Sophie
Kate Middleton and Prince William explored Mother Nature during their two-days royal tour to Scotland in April
Prince William highlights farming challenges during Duchy of Cornwall tour
Prince William highlights farming challenges during Duchy of Cornwall tour
The Prince of Wales became Duke of Cornwall after King Charles' accession to the throne in September 2022
Princess Eugenie gushes over son Ernest on his second birthday: ‘My golden boy’
Princess Eugenie gushes over son Ernest on his second birthday: ‘My golden boy’
Princess Eugenie is a doting mother to sons, August and Ernest, whom she shares with husband Jack Brooksbank
Princess Eugenie celebrates private occasion after taking over new role
Princess Eugenie celebrates private occasion after taking over new role
The Princess of York has been appointed as a global ambassador for Thirty Six For Coral by King Charles
King Charles unveils 'huge variety' of lavish gifts received as Head of State
King Charles unveils 'huge variety' of lavish gifts received as Head of State
The 76-year-old monarch drops exclusive glimpse of his special presents he received across the globe
Princess Diana's brother marks special day after sharing tragic news
Princess Diana's brother marks special day after sharing tragic news
Princess Diana brother Charles Spencer celebrates milestone event after childhood home Althorp House was attacked
King Frederik unveils elegant new portrait of twins Prince Vincent, Princess Josephine
King Frederik unveils elegant new portrait of twins Prince Vincent, Princess Josephine
Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine are the youngest children of King Frederik and Queen Mary
Prince William’s property plans put Prince George's inheritance at stake
Prince William’s property plans put Prince George's inheritance at stake
Prince George set to inherit Duchy of Cornwall after Prince William becomes King
Renowned Royal's future in jeopardy amid Trump's major decision
Renowned Royal's future in jeopardy amid Trump's major decision
Princess Elisabeth of Belgium is currently pursuing master's degree in public policy at the Harvard University