Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid announce ‘beautiful addition' in their family

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid have announced a new family member addition.
In a statement shared with Daily Mail, the supermodel sisters revealed that they have a 23-year-old half-sister named Aydan Nix.
The sister duo shared that Aydan is the daughter of Mohamed Hadid and Terri Hatfield Dull. She was born after their father’s “brief romance” withTerri. At that time Mohamed, 76, and Yolanda Hadid were divorced.
Their 23-year-old half-sister was born and raised in Florida, and she grew up with “the man she lovingly knew as her father until his sudden passing when she was 19.”
Gigi, 30, and Bella, 28, shared, “We first connected in late 2023, and from that moment on, we’ve embraced Aydan with open arms. She’s spent time with all of us, including our dad, and we’ve cherished this unexpected and beautiful addition to our family.”
The statement continued, “As siblings, we’ve had many open and loving conversations— with Aydan included —about how to support and protect her. Aydan and her family value their privacy, and we fully respect that.”
Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid request to protect half-sister’s ‘anonymity’:
In the same statement, Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid requested media outlets and fans to protect Aydan’s “privacy” and “anonymity.”
They concluded the statement, “We kindly ask others to do the same and honor her wish and right to her anonymity as she continues her life as a young woman in New York.”