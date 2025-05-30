Sci-Tech

Elon Musk aims to launch Mars mission by 2026 despite starship setbacks

World’s richest man Musk, plans to send uncrewed mission to the Red Planet by the end of 2026

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Elon Musk aims to launch Mars mission by 2026 despite starship setbacks
Elon Musk aims to launch Mars mission by 2026 despite starship setbacks

Elon Musk has said that he believes there is a 50 percent chance that his Mars spacecraft will make its first uncrewed voyage to the red planet at the end of 2026, just two days after the latest test-flight setback for his SpaceX firm.

Musk presented a detailed Starship development timeline in a video posted online by his Los Angeles area-based rocket company on Thursday.

The South African-born billionaire and SpaceX owner said his latest timeline for reaching Mars depended on whether the craft can complete several challenging technical feats during testing, specifically a post-launch refuelling manoeuvre in Earth’s orbit.

In a video on social media platform X, which he also owns, Musk said his Starbase industrial complex and rocket launch facility in Texas was the “gateway to Mars”.

“It is where we are going to develop the technology necessary to take humanity and civilisation and life as we know it to another planet for the first time in the four and a half billion year history of Earth,” he said.

The end of 2026 is when a slim window opens offering the closest trip between Earth and Mars, as the planets align around the sun once every two years. This shorter distance would take seven to nine months to transit by spacecraft.

Grammarly receives billion-dollar funding from General Catalyst
Grammarly receives billion-dollar funding from General Catalyst
The writing assistant startup, Grammarly, has secured $1 billion investment from a venture capital company
WhatsApp working on 'Logout Option' for main devices: Here’s how it works
WhatsApp working on 'Logout Option' for main devices: Here’s how it works
With this feature, WhatsApp aims to provide advanced experience to users without any issue
Google announces a new AI model to translate sign language
Google announces a new AI model to translate sign language
SignGemma can function without requiring Internet, making it suitable to use in areas with limited connectivity
Instagram fixes battery drainage issue in Android devices
Instagram fixes battery drainage issue in Android devices
Google reported that the battery drain problem impacted pixel models is due to an Instagram update
Apple Logic Pro updates beat making for iPad and Mac: What's inside
Apple Logic Pro updates beat making for iPad and Mac: What's inside
Users can choose to apply individual effects or add new parts before combining them again in Logic Pro app
Apple latest news: iOS 26 to launch at WWDC, skipping iOS 19
Apple latest news: iOS 26 to launch at WWDC, skipping iOS 19
Apple is said to be making this change to bring 'consistency to its branding'
Spotify updates podcast discovery with advanced features: What’s inside
Spotify updates podcast discovery with advanced features: What’s inside
Spotify also plans to launch new tools for podcast creators to recommend content and interact with their fans
Nvidia warns of risks from US-China tensions despite sales growth
Nvidia warns of risks from US-China tensions despite sales growth
Jensen Huang hails Donald Trump’s potential shift on AI chip export rules
Google Photos gets the latest AI editor for it's 10th birthday
Google Photos gets the latest AI editor for it's 10th birthday
Google Photos has introduced a significant update in the user interface (UI)
Microsoft tests Copilot for Gaming in Xbox app for iOS and android
Microsoft tests Copilot for Gaming in Xbox app for iOS and android
With Microsoft's significant update, users can install games on their Xbox console directly from their mobiles
Elon Musk’s xAI agrees to invest $300M in Telegram advancement
Elon Musk’s xAI agrees to invest $300M in Telegram advancement
Users will be able to use Grok for writing suggestions, summarising chats, links and more
iPhone 17 Air leaks: Release date, battery, and other specs revealed
iPhone 17 Air leaks: Release date, battery, and other specs revealed
iPhone 17 Air is likely to offer support for Face ID for biometric authentication, alongside other advanced features